Leading Plaintiffs Firm Announces Filing of a Class Action Suit in Colorado on Behalf of those who acquired Paragon 28

Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Paragon 28, Inc. ("Paragon 28" or the "Company") (NYSE:LLAP) between May 5, 2023 and August 8, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class" and the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed.

CASE DETAILS: The complaint, Case No. 1:24-cv-02712, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants’ statements were materially false and/or misleading because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paragon 28’s financial statements were misstated; (2) Paragon 28 lacked adequate internal controls and at times understated the extent of the issues with its internal controls; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

The truth began to emerge on July 30, 2024. After the market closed, Paragon 28 filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K announcing that the Company would be restating its financials for 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. On this news, the price of Paragon 28 common stock fell by $1.24 per share, or 13.7%, to close at $7.79 on July 31, 2024. 51.

Then on August 8, 2024, after the market closed, the Company filed with the SEC an amended annual report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 21, 2023. The Form 10-K/A provided restated financial figures for 2023. Also on August 8, 2024, after the market closed, the Company filed with the SEC an amended Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the period ending March 31, 2024. The Form 10-Q/A provided restated financial figures for the first quarter ending March 32, 2024. On this news, the price of Paragon 28 common stock fell by $1.67 per share, or 20%, to close at $6.64 on August 9, 2024. 56. As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s common shares, Plaintiff and the other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

WHY POULIN | WILLEY| ANASTOPOULO: The firm is one of the leading Plaintiff class action and mass tort firms in the country. Our Director of Shareholder Services and Securities Litigation, Stuart J. Guber, has over three decades of experience successfully representing defrauded shareholders including public pension plans, Taft-Hartley union pension plans and health & welfare funds, and individual investors in class action securities litigation and securities opt-out litigation. In addition, firm partner Roy Willey IV has served as counsel in class actions and multi-district litigations across the country. He brings a creative, problem-solving-based approach to handling cases for consumers, investors and others harmed through no fault of their own. As a result, he has been repeatedly named among America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, Best Lawyers, and Super Lawyers.

Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo has offices in Florence, Charleston, Ladson, Columbia, Greenville, Lexington, Myrtle Beach, Rock Hill, and Hampton, South Carolina. Charlotte and Lumberton, North Carolina. Atlanta, Albany, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, and Macon in Georgia. Visit RespectResults.com to learn more.

