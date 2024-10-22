On This Page

Date: December 4, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET

ABOUT THIS EVENT (Hosted by CDER SBIA)

This webinar will discuss the clinical pharmacology considerations for the development of novel therapeutic modalities. To support the growing number of novel therapeutics, the final guidances on oligonucleotide therapeutics and antibody-drug conjugates will be highlighted and described in detail.

Our FDA subject matter experts will also address the unique considerations for oligonucleotide therapeutics and antibody-drug conjugates with respect to topics such as dose selection, exposure/response analysis, organ impairment, drug interactions, QTc assessment, and immunogenicity. The presenters will communicate when the recommendations described in the guidances should be considered and what types of assessments are suitable to address the topics listed above during drug development.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Scientists in pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and consultant firms who work on developing novel therapeutic modalities

Regulatory reviewers and policy makers working in those areas

TOPICS COVERED

Overview of novel therapeutics

Clinical pharmacology considerations for oligonucleotide therapeutics

Clinical pharmacology considerations for antibody drug conjugates

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

To gain an understanding of the clinical pharmacology considerations and recommendations for the development of: oligonucleotide therapeutics antibody-drug conjugates



SPEAKERS

Rajanikanth Madabushi, Ph.D.

Associate Director

Guidance & Policy Team | Office of Clinical Pharmacology (OCP)

Office of Translational Sciences (OTS) | CDER

Anuradha Ramamoorthy, Ph.D. FCP

Master Scientist & Policy Lead

Guidance & Policy Team | OCP | OTS | CDER

Hobart Rogers, Pharm.D, Ph.D.

Captain, United States Public Health Service

Reviewer

Division of Translational and Precision Medicine (DTPM) | OCP | OTS | CDER

Sarah Ridge, Ph.D.

Policy Analyst

Guidance & Policy Team | OCP | OTS | CDER

Qin Sun, Ph.D.

Biologics Lead

Therapeutic Biologics Program | OCP | OTS | CDER

Wendy Wu, Ph.D.

Senior Pharmacokineticist

Division of Applied Regulatory Sciences | OCP | OTS | CDER

Oluseyi Adeniyi, Pharm.D, Ph.D.

Reviewer

DTPM | OCP | OTS | CDER

Brian Booth, Ph.D.

Director

Division of Cancer Pharmacology I | OCP | OTS | CDER | FDA

Division of Cardiometabolic and Endocrine Pharmacology | OCP | OTS | CDER | FDA

