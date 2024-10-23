The Houstonian Club Offers Tailored Fitness Options for Women Affected by Breast Cancer

Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Club is a premier fitness and wellness center offering sessions with personal trainers who specialize in working with women affected by breast cancer. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, exercise can ease fatigue and joint pain, strengthen bones, improve physical function, prevent neuropathy, and improve sleep. When working with women affected by breast cancer, Weichers usually begins with functional movement exercises to increase mobility and ease any discomfort. According to the personal trainer, the only limitations on movement are those imposed by a doctor.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Houstonian Club is highlighting the importance of physical activity, not only as a way to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer but also as a supportive measure for those currently undergoing or recovering from treatment.Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Club is a premier fitness and wellness center offering sessions with personal trainers who specialize in working with women affected by breast cancer.The Benefits of Exercise"There is plenty of research showing that being physically active reduces the risk of many diseases and has shown to decrease recurrence of breast cancer," says personal trainer Shantelle Weichers, MS, LAT, ATC, BCS at The Houstonian Club. "For women who are currently undergoing or have recently received treatment, it is also a great way to lessen anxiety and help relieve many of the side effects."According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology , exercise can ease fatigue and joint pain, strengthen bones, improve physical function, prevent neuropathy, and improve sleep.What Types of Exercise are Best?When working with women affected by breast cancer, Weichers usually begins with functional movement exercises to increase mobility and ease any discomfort. According to the personal trainer, the only limitations on movement are those imposed by a doctor."I always encourage my clients to move their bodies daily and often," says Weichers. "I motivate them to get out and move. Strength training once or twice weekly benefits joint and cellular health while cardiovascular training is important for the heart, lungs, and mental health."How Much Exercise is Recommended?Weichers stresses that women should consult their doctors before beginning any exercise routine. Once they are given medical clearance, she recommends at least two to five hours a week of moderate physical activity or one to two and a half hours of intense physical activity. She says, "The best outcomes are seen in people who are consistent with activity."How to Keep MotivatedAccording to Weichers, one of the hardest parts of staying physically active is staying motivated. When working with clients she tries to switch up the exercise routine and make things fun."The Houstonian Club offers several different types of exercise and mobility classes, and there is never an excuse to do the same thing twice if you don't want to," says Weichers. "Yoga, Pilates, swimming, and resistance training are all great forms of exercise. Consistency, setting goals, and keeping things interactive and fun are all important to staying motivated."###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

