Nova Blue Technologies Triumphs at SoGlos Business Awards

The Nova Blue team accepting the first of their awards on the evening.

Cheltenham's Nova Blue Technologies wins top honours at SoGlos Business Awards, securing both 2024 Cyber Business of the Year and 2024 Business of the Year.

Winning the Gloucestershire Cyber Business of the Year award is an honour in itself, but to also be named Business of the Year is beyond our expectations.” — Steven Mason

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nova Blue Technologies, a leading cybersecurity firm headquartered in Cheltenham, England, is proud to announce its double victory at the prestigious SoGlos Business Awards. The company has been honoured with both the Gloucestershire Cyber Business of the Year and the coveted Business of the Year awards.The SoGlos Business Awards celebrate the very best businesses and entrepreneurs in Gloucestershire, recognizing innovation, growth, and contribution to the local economy. This year's ceremony brought together the county's most influential business leaders, and Nova Blue Technologies stood out for its exceptional achievements in the cybersecurity sector."We are absolutely thrilled to receive these awards," said Steve Mason, Founder and CEO of Nova Blue Technologies. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team. In a time when cybersecurity is more critical than ever, we're proud to be at the forefront of protecting businesses and individuals alike."Over the past year, Nova Blue Technologies has made significant strides in advancing cybersecurity solutions, launching new services, and expanding its client base both locally and nationally. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation has not only bolstered its growth but also contributed to enhancing the overall security posture of businesses across Gloucestershire and beyond.The judges at the SoGlos Business Awards praised Nova Blue Technologies for its exceptional service delivery, industry leadership, and positive impact on the local economy."Winning the Gloucestershire Cyber Business of the Year award is an honour in itself, but to also be named Business of the Year is beyond our expectations," added Steve Mason. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to SoGlos, the judges, our dedicated team, and our loyal clients who have supported us on this incredible journey."About Nova Blue Technologies:Founded in 2020, Nova Blue Technologies specializes in providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a team of expert professionals, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including threat assessment, security consulting, and managed security services. Nova Blue Technologies is committed to safeguarding the digital assets of its clients through innovation, expertise, and unparalleled customer service.

