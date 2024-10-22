Miller joins PureForge Brakes as an Accounting Systems Manager

PureForge Brakes a registered trademark

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda Miller has joined the PureForge Brakes team as Accounting Systems Manager.Miller's primary role is to manage PureForge's operations programs and systems and how they feed into the accounting system. She also assists in quote protocol for internal and external customer projects and accounts receivable. According to accounting director Tawnya Torok, Miller will also follow up and work with the manufacturing and procurement departments.Miller brings a wealth of job experience to the position. Her expertise includes preparing weekly inventory valuations, budget comparisons, and streamlining receiving procedures to minimize errors and losses. Additionally, Miller demonstrates her organizational skills by maintaining back stock rooms and managing UPCs, prices, and vendor price books used at POS terminals.Miller earned her Associate of Business Administration in Accounting from Macomb Community College in Clinton Township, MI, and is currently pursuing additional qualifications in General Business and Global Supply Chain Management. She has a proven history of organizing, managing, and executing annual storewide inventories with an average valuation exceeding one million dollars for seven consecutive years.For more information about PureForge or to order products, go to our website, www.pureforge.com or please contact:

