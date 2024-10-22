NOTICE OF RULEMAKING HEARINGS

The Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance will hold two Rulemaking Hearings on December 10, 2024. Hearings will begin at 9:00 AM in Conference Room G of the Third Floor Conference Center at the WRS Tennessee Tower (312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, TN 37243). At 9:00 AM, the Bureau will begin with a hearing concerning proposed changes to Chapters 0530-01-01 and 0530-01-03, relative to campaign finance. Immediately thereafter, or at 9:30 AM, the Bureau will begin a hearing relating to proposed changes to Chapters 0580-01-01, relative to lobbyists and employers of lobbyists, and 0580-01-02, relative to public records held by the Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance.

Information regarding proposed rule changes can be found on the Secretary of State’s Website at https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/rules_filings/10-12-24.pdf and https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/rules_filings/10-11-24.pdf.

For information regarding these hearings or to request ADA accommodations, please contact Lauren Topping at lauren.topping@tn.gov or 615-253-5370.

