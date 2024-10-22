FEMA is Hiring: Help with Hurricane Helene and Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Come to work for FEMA and help your community recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 600 jobs in Gainesville, Melbourne Beach, Sarasota and Tallahassee, Florida. Local Hire employees are typically local residents who aid in the recovery of their community and help fellow neighbors in the recovery process. Many FEMA employees began their careers in emergency management by helping their own communities recover from a disaster.

These positions are full-time 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs.

FEMA Local Hire employees are eligible for the following benefits:

Health insurance for individual or family coverage. Employer contribution is 75% of premium. Local Hire employees are eligible for enrollment for health insurance coverage as of the official hire date/employment date with FEMA.

Flexible spending accounts

Federal long-term care insurance

Ability to earn 4 hours of paid sick leave per pay period

Holiday pay

Worker’s compensation

FEMA is accepting applications for the following positions:

All positions will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on the closing date or when the maximum number of applications are received. More positions may be added later. To see all open roles, visit USAJobs.gov, type “Local Hire” in the keywords section and “Florida” for location.

For tips, including how to prepare your resume and navigate the website, visit USAJOBS Help Center - Application Process.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes fingerprinting and a credit check. Employees are also required to participate in direct deposit or electronic funds transfer for salary payment. If you are found qualified, you may be called for an interview.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.