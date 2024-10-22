Beauty Club London’s Nail Bar Paint Nails London Reveals the Top Autumn/Winter 2024 Nail Trends

Beauty Club London’s in-house nail bar, Paint Nails London reveals the hottest nail trends for A/W24.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beauty Club London’s in-house nail bar, Paint Nails London reveals the hottest nail trends for A/W24. Our talented nail artists have identified this season’s standout designs and shades, offering clients a glimpse of what’s set to dominate the fashion-forward nail scene.All Green Everything“Green nails are not going anywhere,” says a Lead Nail Tech at Paint Nails London, Angie Campbell. “This season we’re seeing everything from rich olive tones to brighter, statement-making acid greens.” The updated take on summer’s ‘Brat Green’ brings a fresh yet unexpected pop of colour to your autumn/winter look.Classic Black“Black nails are making a huge comeback this season, especially as we head into Halloween,” says Angie. “Opt for a matte black or add a glossy finish for a striking look that’s both edgy and elegant.” Black French tips or ombre designs are also great options for those who want a sophisticated twist on the classic dark mani.Glam Goth“Dark, dramatic shades are always a fall favourite,” says Angie. Deep burgundy-black nails with long stiletto tips will be popular this season, inspired by Cardi B’s iconic fall look. “It’s perfect for Halloween or anyone who loves a bold, daring manicure.”Magnetic ChromeChrome nails are continuing their reign into autumn/winter, with magnetic, prismatic shades adding depth and dimension. “This is the trend for anyone who loves eye-catching nails that shift and change with the light,” explains Angie. Shades like holographic lilac and cat-eye chrome are perfect for creating that futuristic, luxe vibe.Seasonal OmbréAutumn brings a fresh take on ombré nails, incorporating warm, earthy tones like caramel, chestnut, and chocolate. “We’re blending warm, rich colours to create a seamless gradient effect that reflects the beautiful tones of the season,” says the Paint Nails London team. This trend is timeless yet versatile, perfect for any occasion.Gold DetailsAccording to Paint Nails London, gold accents are a must-have this season. “Gold detailing adds a touch of luxury to any manicure,” the team explains. “Whether it’s gold foil, 3D charms, or shimmering accents, gold elevates your look and pairs beautifully with autumnal tones like deep reds, burnt orange, or nudes.”Disco-Inspired MetallicsOne of the season’s standout trends is the return of metallic and holographic nails. “Disco-inspired metallics bring a fun, nostalgic feel to your look,” Angie notes. “Whether you go for a full chrome finish or subtle metallic accents, this trend is perfect for those who want to sparkle throughout the Christmas party season.”Moody Tones“Fall is the time to embrace deep, moody hues,” says Angie. Shades like navy blue, dark chocolate, and rich burgundy dominate the colour palette. “These tones are perfect for adding a touch of sophistication and mystery to your winter nails.”EmbellishmentsFor those looking to make a statement, 3D embellishments are a key trend this season. “From pearls and gems to metallic accents, autumn/winter 2024 is all about going big with your nail art ,” the experts at Paint Nails London share. “It’s the perfect way to add personality and glamour to your nails for special occasions.”Cherry Red“Red is always a staple for autumn/winter but this season, cherry red is the star,” says Angie. “It’s a sophisticated yet vibrant shade that transitions seamlessly from day to night.” Whether worn as a full mani or as cherry red French tips, this colour is bold yet refined and perfect for the cooler months.About Paint Nails LondonHoused within Beauty Club London, Paint Nails London offers an unmatched combination of nail artistry and a stylish, social experience. Known for its unique blend of nails and cocktails, the team of expert nail artists delivers top-tier services, from classic manicures to intricate nail art. With a constantly-updated nail art menu and a focus on innovation and creativity, Paint Nails London is the go-to destination for those seeking both elegance and flair in their nail care. Whether it’s a special event or a casual pampering session, Paint Nails London ensures every client leaves with nails that are truly Instagram-worthy.ENDSFor more information on Paint Nails London, Beauty Club London, press review bookings, exclusive expert commentary, or high res images, please contact: info@jenerationpr.co.uk

