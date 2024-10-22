Press Releases

10/22/2024

Attorney General Tong Issues Robocall Warning to iDentidad Telecom

(Hartford, CT) -- Attorney General William Tong announced today he has sent a letter to iDentidad Advertising Development LLC, also known as iDentidad Telecom, warning the company that it is transmitting suspected illegal robocall traffic and should stop immediately.

“iDentidad is a prolific scam enabler. They need to stop facilitating illegal robocall traffic now, or we’re coming for them with the full weight of 51 attorneys general and the federal government. Robocalls are more than just a nuisance, they facilitate fraud with the potential to inflict serious financial harm. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up, do not engage, and report it,” said Attorney General Tong.

Help bolster investigations in Connecticut by reporting your robocalls to www.ct.gov/agcomplaints. Connecticut’s website complaint intake is enabled to gather robocall-specific complaint data.

Attorney General Tong is part of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan attorneys general, which investigates and takes legal action against those responsible for routing illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States.

The Federal Communications Commission has also sent a cease-and-desist to iDentidad. The task force notes that iDentidad received nearly 200 traceback notices for calls the company routed to the U.S. telephone network that mostly came from outside the country. These were large numbers of calls that were illegal or part of suspicious robocall campaigns. Some of these traceback notices concerned illegal and/or suspicious calls about IRS/Social Security Administration government imposters, utilities scams, and financial scams. Recently, iDentidad routed spoofed calls to non-Illinois residents that impersonated the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

If iDentidad doesn’t stop routing suspicious or illegal robocall traffic, the attorneys general may take legal action including seeking damages, civil penalties, and injunctions.

A copy of the letter is available here.

All of the task force’s warning letters to companies are available here.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov