Leading Retailer Expands Digital Advertising Capacity with Retail Media Israel

Retail Media expands advertising capabilities with a new Google platform, boosting operations and increasing capacity by millions of impressions annually

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Media, a prominent player in digital marketing, has significantly expanded its advertising capabilities by launching a new Google advertising system development platform alongside its existing technologies. This strategic addition aims to enhance operational efficiency and increase the company’s advertising capacity by generating several million impressions annually.

As a leader in the promotion of e-commerce websites, Retail Media specializes in both organic and sponsored advertising. The company’s latest development introduces a cutting-edge tool that predicts the cost of campaigns on any platform, allowing brands to forecast their advertising expenses with precision.

Serving top e-commerce and retail brands, Retail Media has been at the forefront of SEO services, delivering innovative solutions for online businesses, brick-and-mortar retailers, and promotional companies. With the integration of Retail Media's MAX technology and the newly developed platform, the company is optimizing its paid advertising processes to meet the demands of a rapidly growing digital marketplace.

"Creativity, innovation, and automation are at the heart of our approach, enabling us to deliver exceptional results to leading brands worldwide," said Yaniv David, CEO of Retail Media. "With the adoption of this new platform, we are not only refining our operations but also scaling our advertising efforts to new heights."

Discover how Retail Media is transforming advertising for businesses in Israel and the US. Visit www.retail-media.co.il for more information.

