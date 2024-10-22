Launch of the Master in Digital International Relations & Diplomacy

18 October 2024, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and EU Business School Switzerland (EUBS) are pleased to announce the successful commencement of the Master in Digital International Relations and Diplomacy. The first edition of this new and innovative programme kicked off with an introductory workshop led by Dr Elodie Tranchez at the UNITAR Headquarters in Geneva, providing participants with a comprehensive overview of key concepts within the UN System. Students gained real-world insights and explored how these frameworks are applied in international organizations.

This M.A. programme is designed to prioritize fostering direct interaction with experts in the field, ensuring that students gain practical insights from the outset. Elements of the curriculum are specifically designed to combine cutting-edge academic learning with hands-on experience to prepare future leaders for impactful careers. As such, the first business immersion week in November promises further opportunities to engage with industry experts, offering students the chance to acquire valuable skills. We congratulate the inaugural cohort of the Master in Digital International Relations and Diplomacy programme and look forward to seeing their contributions to the field as they progress through the programme.

UNITAR and EUBS are pleased to announce that intakes for the next cohort are now open for January and March of 2025. Interested participants are encouraged to apply below or contact Mr. Mazin Khan at mazin.khan@unitar.org with any questions.