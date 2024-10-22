Submit Release
PSD Seeks Public Input - Renewable Energy Standard

On October 22, 2024, the Department of Public Service (Department), published a Draft of the 2025 Consolidated Renewable Energy Standard (“RES”) Model for review pursuant to 30 V.S.A. § 202b (e)(7)(B) (pending updates consistent with Act 179 of 2024 as of 10/21/24). The Department is currently in the process of gathering input from stakeholders on the model and assumptions used to develop the 10-year projections of the RES impacts. A draft of the model is available on the Department's Renewable Energy Standard Reports webpage.

Alongside the model, the Department has provided a slide presentation to better explain the purpose and content of the RES model, core inputs/assumptions, and a brief summary of draft results. Interested stakeholders are welcome to review the presentation, the model itself, or both, and the Department welcomes written comments on any and all aspects of this model and assumptions.

Written comments can be emailed to adam.jacobs@vermont.gov by November 22, 2024. 

