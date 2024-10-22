Italy Dominates at the European Hotel Awards 2024 with Hospitality and Sustainability Wins

Green European Hotel Award 2024 - Ca' del Moro Wine Retreat - David Mascalzoni European Hotel Awards 2024 - Grand Hotel del Mare Resort & Spa -Winner Art of Hospitality for Italy Winner of European Hotel Award Silver Premium 2024 - Sandro Bottega

Italy secures top honors at the European Hotel Awards 2024, celebrating excellence in sustainability, hospitality, and premium gourmet products.

Italy sets the bar in European luxury hospitality, excelling in sustainability and unforgettable guest experiences. Its winners embody innovation, tradition, and excellence.” — Michel Stalport, President of the European Hotel Awards 2024

COPENHAGEN, FRANCE, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italy reaffirmed its position as a leader in European luxury hospitality at the European Hotel Awards 2024, held at the prestigious Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen. Italian winners received accolades across several categories, including sustainability, hospitality, and exceptional food and drink products, highlighting the country’s remarkable contributions to the global hospitality industry. Ca' del Moro Wine Retreat – Green European Hotel Award 2024A standout in the sustainability category, Ca' del Moro Wine Retreat was awarded the Green European Hotel Award 2024. Located in the scenic Vallagarina region, the wine retreat earned this recognition for its unwavering dedication to eco-friendly practices and sustainable luxury. From organic wine production to the implementation of renewable energy systems, Ca' del Moro sets the standard for sustainable tourism in Italy. The retreat seamlessly blends eco-consciousness with luxury, attracting guests from around the world who seek an environmentally responsible and indulgent escape. Grand Hotel del Mare Resort & Spa – Art of Hospitality Award for ItalyThe Art of Hospitality Award for Italy was bestowed upon Grand Hotel del Mare Resort & Spa, an iconic luxury destination in Bordighera, on the Italian Riviera. Renowned for its elegant design, artistic ambiance, and exceptional service, the hotel is a fusion of Italian charm and world-class hospitality. Overlooking the stunning Ligurian Sea and surrounded by a lush Mediterranean park, the resort’s emphasis on creating memorable guest experiences earned it this prestigious accolade. General Manager Alessandro Dorrucci accepted the award during the glamorous ceremony in Copenhagen.Bottega S.p.A. & Sandro Bottega – European Hotel Awards Silver PremiumItalian excellence in both craftsmanship and hospitality was further celebrated with Sandro Bottega, founder of Bottega S.p.A., receiving the European Hotel Awards Silver Premium. Bottega’s Gold Collection of sparkling wines has become synonymous with luxury and sophistication, making the brand a favored choice among high-end hotels and restaurants. Sandro Bottega’s commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in Bottega’s continuous success and prestigious presence at the European Hotel Awards as a premium sponsor.Giordano Caffé – European Hotel Awards Silver PremiumGiordano Caffé, represented by Paola Giordano, was also recognized with the European Hotel Awards Silver Premium for its artisanal approach to crafting premium Italian coffee. Giordano Caffé has become a trusted supplier for luxury hotels across Europe, offering the perfect blend of tradition and modern refinement. This award highlights the brand’s contribution to elevating coffee experiences in the finest hotels around the world.A&G Tartufi – European Hotel Awards Silver PremiumRenowned for their exceptional truffle products, A&G Tartufi, represented by Raphaël Guyon and Davide Armentero, took home the European Hotel Awards Silver Premium. Their premium truffles, sourced from Tuscany, are a coveted delicacy in gourmet kitchens and luxury hotels. This award celebrates A&G Tartufi’s dedication to preserving the tradition of Italian truffle hunting while delivering the finest products to elevate culinary experiences.These awards demonstrate Italy’s unparalleled commitment to excellence in hospitality, sustainability, and gourmet products, setting a high standard for the global luxury industry.

