Vanguard Realty Phuket Awarded as Best Boutique Brokerage in Thailand by Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Vanguard Realty Phuket Team

Leading the Luxury Phuket Property Market, introducing Vanguard Realty Phuket, changing Phuket's property landscape

PHUKET, PHUKET, THAILAND, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanguard Realty Phuket , the premier luxury real estate brokerage based in Phuket, is proud to announce its recognition by the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Awards. The company has been awarded the coveted title of Best Boutique Brokerage in Thailand, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the high-end property market.In addition to this award, Vanguard Realty Phuket has also been ranked among the Top 100 Real Estate Luxury Brokers Worldwide, a testament to the company’s exceptional service, expertise, and success in the luxury real estate sector."We are incredibly honored to receive these awards, which reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence and personalized service," said Oliver Hartwig, Director of Brokerage of Vanguard Realty Phuket. "At Vanguard Realty, we strive to provide our clients with exclusive access to the finest properties in Phuket, and these recognitions validate the hard work and dedication of our entire team."Leading the Luxury Real Estate Market in PhuketSince its creation, Vanguard Realty Phuket has been at the forefront of the luxury real estate market, offering a curated portfolio of premium villas, beachfront estates, and exclusive developments carefully selected. The company’s in-depth local knowledge, combined with its global reach, allows it to deliver exceptional experiences for both buyers and sellers. "We pride ourselves on understanding our clients' unique needs, whether they are looking for a private retreat in Phuket or seeking a high-value investment opportunity," added Guillaume Eckes, Sales & Marketing Partner. "These awards motivate us to continue setting new standards of excellence in the real estate industry."Recognition on a Global ScaleBeing ranked among the Top 100 Real Estate Luxury Brokers Worldwide places Vanguard Realty Phuket in an elite group of real estate professionals who are recognized for their ability to navigate the complexities of the luxury market and consistently deliver outstanding results. This global recognition highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service, integrity, and discretion.A Vision for the FutureAs Vanguard Realty Phuket continues to expand its influence in the luxury real estate market, the company is excited about new collaborations and opportunities, particularly its recent focus on catering to international clients. The brokerage is currently working with agents across the globe, offering bespoke services tailored to the needs of discerning clientele. "Our goal is to further establish Phuket as a top-tier destination for luxury living, and we are thrilled to be leading the charge," said Oliver Hartwig.For more information about Vanguard Realty Phuket and its award-winning services, please visit vanguardrealtyphuket.com About Vanguard Realty Phuket:Vanguard Realty Phuket is a luxury real estate brokerage specializing in high-end properties for sale and rent in Phuket, Thailand. Known for its personalized service and extensive knowledge of the Phuket property market, the company offers a comprehensive range of real estate services, including property sales, rentals, and management. Vanguard Realty Phuket has been recognized for its excellence both locally and internationally and is dedicated to providing the highest standards in luxury real estate.Contact Information:Vanguard Realty PhuketWebsite: vanguardrealtyphuket.comEmail: sales@vanguardrealtyphuket.comPhone: +66 95 419 1815

