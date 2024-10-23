Key Veterinary Software Market Trend 2024-2033: Emphasis on Technological Advancements

Veterinary Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Growth, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The veterinary software market is projected to expand from $0.92 billion in 2023 to $0.97 billion in 2024, recording a CAGR of 5.9%. Growth factors include rising pet ownership, demand for regulatory compliance, improved patient care capabilities, integration with lab services, and enhanced business management efficiency.

The market is expected to grow robustly, reaching $1.31 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Growth in this sector is fueled by the adoption of telemedicine, a stronger emphasis on preventive care, enhanced use of data analytics, the need for interoperability across systems, and the expansion of specialty veterinary services. Key market trends include the rise of electronic health records (EHR) for animals, remote monitoring of animal health, inventory management systems for clinics, platforms for client communication and education, and compliance with veterinary regulations.

Increased spending on animal health is fueling the growth of the veterinary software market. Pet owners worldwide increasingly consider their pets as family members, which has led to higher spending on pet healthcare. In response, veterinary clinics and hospitals are investing in veterinary software to improve operations and deliver seamless customer experiences. This trend is expected to continue driving growth in the market.

Major companies operating in the market report are Henry Schein Inc., Zoetis, Patterson Companies Inc., Covetrus Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Carestream Health Inc., 2i Nova, MWI Animal Health, Sure Petcare, Ezyvet Ltd., Hippo Manager Software Inc., Timeless Veterinary Systems, Petabyte Technology, ImproMed, Finnish Net Solutions Oy, Clientrax, Business Infusions, Vetspire, Firmcloud Corporation, OR Technology, Vetter Software Inc., Animal Intelligence Software Inc., VetZ Limited, Via Information System, VetVision, Quantified Veterinary Care, GalaxyVet, Animal Practice Management Solutions, Masterpiece Veterinary

In the veterinary software market, companies are focusing on AI-powered diagnostics such as AI-based dermatology to address the rising prevalence of skin conditions among animals. These advancements enhance diagnostic speed and accuracy, providing companies with a competitive advantage.

1) By Product Type: Veterinary Practice Management Software, Veterinary Imaging Software, Other Product Types

2) By Type: Integrated Software, Stand-Alone Software

3) By Practice Type: Exclusive Small Animal Practices, Mixed Animal Practices, Exclusive Large Animal Practices

4) By Delivery Mode: On-premise, Cloud/Web-based

5) By End User: Hospitals/Clinics, Reference Laboratories

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Veterinary software tools are designed to streamline the operations of veterinary clinics and pet care centers. These tools offer functionalities like electronic medical records, staff management, and appointment scheduling, reducing paperwork and enabling better insights through historical data. This software ensures smooth business operations and efficient patient care.

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Veterinary Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into veterinary software market size, veterinary software market drivers and trends, veterinary software market major players, veterinary software competitors' revenues, market positioning, and growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

