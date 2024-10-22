Bev/Art Launches Sensor Buy-Back Program to Help Museums and Heritage Institutions Upgrade Climate Data Loggers

A Bev/Art sensor in a display case in Fredriksten Fortress in Norway Bev/Art's mobile-friendly software. Built for conservators.

Bev/Art’s buy-back program offers heritage institutions a simple, cost-effective way to modernize their climate monitoring systems.

By offering a discount and taking care of historical data transfers, we’re making the process as smooth as possible so institutions can focus on what they do best—preserving cultural heritage.” — Håvard Lystrup, CEO of Bev/Art

OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bev/Art, a leading provider of cutting-edge climate monitoring solutions for libraries and archives, heritage institutions, and museums is excited to announce a limited-time sensor buy-back program.This initiative allows institutions to trade in their outdated, bulky data loggers and receive a discount on Bev/Art’s state-of-the-art sensors.Through Bev/Art’s buy-back program , institutions can trade in their current data loggers and receive a $45 discount per unit on new Bev/Art wireless sensors.The new sensors are not only the most advanced on the market – measuring just 20mm, with a 10-year battery life and no need for calibration – but Bev/Art will also assist with the seamless transition by uploading historical climate data from the old loggers into its platform. This ensures continuity in climate monitoring without data loss, making the switch effortless for conservators.With no long-term commitments required, institutions will have full access to Bev/Art’s platform and services through the end of 2025, giving them ample time to assess the solution’s value. After that, they’re free to renew or discontinue the service as they see fit.Key Benefits of the Program:• $45 discount per old sensor traded in• Access to Bev/Art’s cutting-edge sensors with enhanced features and accuracy• Seamless data migration – Bev/Art will upload historical climate data into their platform• Full access through 2025 with no long-term contract obligations“We’ve heard from many of our customers that many of their legacy systems are no longer being supported by previous vendors, as they move out of the museum and heritage industry,” said Håvard Lystrup, CEO of Bev/Art. “Our mission has always been to make it easier for museums and heritage institutions to protect the priceless objects and artifacts they care for. This buy-back program is another way we are reducing barriers to upgrading technology. By offering a discount and taking care of historical data transfers, we’re making the process as smooth as possible so institutions can focus on what they do best—preserving cultural heritage.”This program is available until December 31, 2024, and is open to all museums, heritage sites, libraries, and other institutions dedicated to preserving cultural treasures.For more information, or to take advantage of this offer, contact Bev/Art today at contact@bev.art or visit https://www.bev.art

