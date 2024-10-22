Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award announces Top 10 finalists for 2024

Top 10 Finalists

10 finalists shortlisted from 78,000+ nurses from 202+ countries across the world, one nurse will win the grand title award of US $250,000.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aster DM Healthcare has today unveiled the top 10 finalists for the third edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award – a platform that recognizes and celebrates contributions of nurses across the world, and one of the top global awards for nurses with the highest prize money. These 10 nurses have been shortlisted from a pool of 78,000+ nurses from 202+ countries across the world who applied for the award, following a stringent review process run independently by Ernst & Young LLP (EY), along with an Expert Jury and the Grand Jury.

The top 10 finalists for 2024 includes: Archimedes Motari (Kugitimo Health Centre, Kenya), Johnsy Inni (Immanuel Lutheran Rural Hospital, Papua New Guinea), Laarni Conlu Florencio (New York Presbyterian, USA), Lilian Nuwabaine (Aga Khan University School of Nursing Midwifery, and Manyangwa Best Medical Services Center Limited, Uganda), Nelson Bautista (Tawam Hospital, UAE), Nilima Pradeepkumar Rane (President of Nursing Association – Goa state branch, India), Maria Victoria Juan (Consultant at Philippine Army Health Services, Philippines), Martin Schiavenato (Gonzaga University, USA), Hoi Shu Yin (Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Singapore) and Sylvia May Hampton (Wound Care Consultants Ltd, England). To know more about the top 10 finalists, please visit: https://www.asterguardians.com/

Commenting on this, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said “Each and everyone of these nurses have showcased excellence – going above and beyond their duties for the wellbeing of patients and the community. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award was established with this very aim – to honour, celebrate and reward the remarkable contributions of nurses and establish them as role models in the field of nursing.”

He also added, “With more than 9,000 nurses working across Aster DM Healthcare’s facilities across 7 countries, we have witnessed the commitment and efforts put in by nurses very closely. This is the least we can do to shine a spotlight on the work being done by the nursing community globally.”

The third edition of the award will not only award the winner with USD 250,000 but also recognize the other nine finalists with a reward. The final round will include interviews with respected members of the grand jury, including: Mr. Howard Catton, Chief Executive Officer of the International Council of Nurses, Switzerland; Prof. Sheila Tlou, Co-Chairperson of the Global HIV Prevention Coalition and former Minister of Health & Member of Parliament of Botswana; Prof. James Buchan, Adjunct Professor at the WHO Collaborating Centre for Nursing; Dr. Peter Carter, an OBE awardee and independent healthcare consultant, and former CEO of the Royal College of Nursing; and Dr. Niti Pall, Senior Digital Advisor for AXA (EC), Board Chair of Harbr, and Managing Director of Health4all advisory.

The final winner will be announced at a gala event in Bengaluru, India by December 2024. Last year Nurse Margaret Shepherd from the UK won the grand title award of USD 250,000.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.