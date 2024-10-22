Minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses Parliament on readiness for 2024 NSC examinations, 22 Oct
The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will deliver an Executive Statement to Parliament on the readiness of the department to administer the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.
The address will provide critical insights into the preparations and measures in place to ensure that the exams that started yesterday are conducted smoothly across the country.
The Speaker of the National Assembly has granted the Department’s request for the Executive Statement, which will form part of the Parliamentary programme on the day.
Date: Today, Tuesday, 22nd October 2024
Time: 14:00
Venue: Anticipated to take place in the marquee in Nieuwmeester parking lot, Parliament, Cape Town
