Gauteng Legislature conducts oversight visit to Orange Farm Police Station, 22 Oct

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety will on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, conduct an oversight visit to the Orange Farm Police Station following a tragic mass shooting incident that occurred on the 13th October 2024.

The incident involved a tavern owner who allegedly shot 7 family members of a patron after an altercation and later shot himself.

The purpose of the Committee’s visit is to assess the Police Station’s handling of the case, examine community safety concerns in the area and engage Police Officers on strategies to prevent future incidents of violence.

The Committee will also meet with local stakeholders, including the Ward Councillor and Community Policing Forum to gather information and address any concerns regarding the incident.

Details of the oversight visit are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Time: 11h30

Venue: Orange Farm Police Station

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact:

Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za