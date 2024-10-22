Into the Unknown: an International Thriller, Explores Themes of Survival, Resilience, and the Human Spirit

Into the Unknown Book Cover Sattva Publishing Inc Logo

Debut book offers an unforgettable desert journey and a gripping tale of captivity that will mesmerize readers from beginning to the end

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sattva Publishing Inc. today announced the release of Into the Unknown, an international thriller by Hai Van Le. The book tells a gripping story of two people — a Canadian geologist and the spouse of an expat explorer — held hostage by different Islamic fundamentalist groups in the remote reaches of Mali.

As one character in the book states, “In this age of mass tourism, people travel all over the world. The flip side of cheap travel is that at any given time, a number of them will find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time because they’re either naïve, careless, or outright reckless in ignoring the government’s travel advisory.”

“We’ve all been in challenging situations, very difficult circumstances,” says Hai Van Le, who has spent the last two decades exploring sacred texts from diverse spiritual traditions around the world, “but take heart, there’s hope. Help is there when you least expect it.”

Set in one of the harshest environments imaginable, Into the Unknown is a fast-paced tale of adventure filled with suspense and rich cultural elements. Interwoven among the stories are timeless truths that shine a light on the true nature of death, challenging the common beliefs held in the West; why the world is a stage and everyone plays a role in the theater of life; and the essence of love — the most powerful force in the universe. And much more.

One reviewer at Library Thing wrote, “Very enjoyable reading. Love the way the author lays out the story line, by developing the characters in a story within a story. Ready to read the next installment of this series. I recommend to anyone who enjoys reading a well-written thriller.” KIRKUS REVIEWS said “Memorable characters headline this absorbing… international thriller.”

About Book Publisher

Sattva Publishing Inc. is a boutique publisher that focuses on fiction and non-fiction works with spiritual themes. Hai Van Le works in the mining industry and lives in Vancouver with his family. More information about the book can be found at https://haivanle.com and https://sattvapublishing.com

Curious to see what happens when your life is on the line? Get your copy of Into the Unknown today!

The print version is $19.99 (US), and the digital version is $9.99 (US). Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Chapters Indigo, and through Ingram Spark's global network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.