Montenegrin public needs more information on media self-regulatory mechanisms, OSCE research shows

The OSCE Mission to Montenegro and the Ministry for Culture and Media commissioned the Damar Institute to conduct research into self-regulation in Montenegro. The research showed that as many as 74% of respondents were not familiar with self-regulation of the media. On the other hand, the interviews conducted among media workers showed a relatively high degree of familiarity with the process of self-regulation and a limited level of trust in self-regulation. The key findings of the research show what constitutes professional values and standards, including self-regulation. It was found that continuous dialogue and training are key to overcoming gaps and improving the effectiveness of the self-regulation framework.

Vuk Čađenović from the Damar Institute said that about two-thirds of respondents believed it would be better for all media in Montenegro to be part of a single joint self-regulatory body, while 34% disagreed with this idea. Just under two-thirds of respondents believe that the state should not increase regulations on social media content, while 38% think it should.

Speaking at conference, the Minister of Culture and Media, Tamara Vujović, said that the number of media outlets that are part of a collective self-regulatory body had increased from 17 outlets to 55. “The number of media with an ombudsperson or an internal body for monitoring compliance with ethical standards is constantly growing, which represents progress in strengthening responsibility and professionalism in the Montenegrin media space. Media self-regulation is a key mechanism for improving professionalism and ethics in the media,” said Minister Vujović.

The acting Head of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, Giovanni Gabassi, stated that the research indicated that the public needs more information about self-regulatory mechanisms. “Robust self-regulation empowers the media, leading to more responsible reporting and facilitating direct public feedback. Since 2017, through the Technical Working Group for Self-Regulation, the Mission has facilitated developments of manuals that offer practical guidance to journalists on interpreting and adhering to the Code of Ethics of Montenegrin Journalists,” said Gabassi, announcing that in 2025, based on previous results and in cooperation with the Council of Europe, the Mission will initiate an official review process of the Code of Ethics for Montenegrin Journalists.

The report implies that a single self-regulatory body led by independent experts, or the establishment of internal ethical guidelines and mechanisms for self-regulation, can improve the system of self-regulation and have a higher level of transparency.

The research was conducted in June and July 2024 using a combined method, with semi-structured qualitative interviews with journalists, editors, media owners and regulators, and public opinion research on a representative sample of 1,002 Montenegrin adult citizens.