Florica Therapeutics Commemorates Leukemia Awareness Month By Urging Registration For Bone Marrow Donation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is Leukemia Awareness Month.

October 15th marks the anniversary that Dr. Christine Ichim, CEO and founder of Florica Therapeutics, successfully completed her national rollerblading trek across Canada to raise money for leukemia research, and to give hope to her mother Florica, who suffered from leukemia.

To commemorate Leukemia Awareness Month Florica Therapeutics is embarking on a campaign to empower the public to save human lives by challenging people everywhere to register to be a bone marrow donor.

Dr. Ichim became the first woman to rollerblade across Canada. Inspired by her mother Florica’s valiant fight against leukemia, Christine went on an epic journey across her home country to give hope to cancer patients to continue fighting their disease, and that a cure for leukemia can be found.

Florica Therapeutics is a biotherapeutics company named for the founder’s mother Florica Ichim, whose mission is to extend human lifespan.

“When I left home my mother wanted to reassure me that she would survive long enough for me to complete the journey”, said Ichim. “She whispered in my ear ‘If you make it, I’ll make it!’ It was such a shock to reach St. John’s, Newfoundland because the thought of completing something of such magnitude was so daunting, but when I reached the Atlantic Ocean I realized the amazing potential that lies within each and every one of us to make a difference. Standing on the banks of Newfoundland, looking at the infinite ocean roaring as it broke against the rocky shores, I felt such invigoration knowing that the power of those restless waters can only be matched by the power of the human spirit that dwells within each and every one of us. The power to bring about monumental change lies within every person.”

“I challenge you to use that power. I challenge you to help save a life by registering to be a bone marrow donor. There are countless children needlessly dying because they lack a bone marrow donor. This is especially prevalent in ethnic communities. I urge you to register because the life you might save could be one close to you,” said Dr. Ichim.

“If you are the right match for a leukemia patient in need of a bone marrow transplant then you can directly contribute to saving that person’s life,” added Terry Hogue, San Francisco paramedic and Florica Therapeutics VP for Medical Relations.

There is an especial need for donors from less well-represented communities, and Florica Therapeutics wants to reach out to members of those communities to register as donors and potentially provide crucial, life-saving help to those in need who otherwise might go without this critical resource.

“Thousands of children die each year from leukemia and other bone marrow diseases, when their lives could potentially be saved with a bone marrow donation,” said Sebastian Wong, Florica Therapeutics VP for Business Development. “Registering to be a bone marrow donor is as painless as getting your cheek swabbed, and donating your bone marrow is as painless as a blood donation. Many communities are underrepresented in the bone marrow registry, and we want to see that change. We must increase the diversity of the donor registry to expand access to a cure for individuals of all races and ages.”

Here’s how you can join the fight and help save a life:

https://www.nmdp.org/get-involved/join-the-registry

https://www.giftoflife.org/swab

Become a donor today!

