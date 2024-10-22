SIOResin Launches Waterborne Matte Polyurethane Resins to Meet Multi-Industry Demands

SIOResin Waterborne Matte Polyurethane SioResin

Innovative Matte Polyurethane Resins Deliver Durability, Eco-Friendliness, and Versatility Across Key Sectors Including Coatings, Textiles, and Consumer Goods

We’ve seen great results with WPU-2980 in industrial coatings, while WPU-2975 provides a smooth, skin-like feel perfect for consumer products. Highly recommended!” — Ryan‌

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SiO New Material ( SIOResin ), a leading innovator in waterborne raw materials, is proud to announce the launch of its latest waterbased matte polyurethane resins. Designed to meet the diverse needs of multiple industries, these high-performance resins deliver exceptional durability, environmental sustainability, and versatility, offering a modern solution for a wide range of applications.With an established reputation as a key player in the coatings, cosmetics, textiles, machinery, construction, and medical industries, SIOResin continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in surface protection. The newly launched matte polyurethane resins enhance the company's extensive product lineup, addressing the growing market demand for high-quality, eco-friendly coatings that provide both aesthetic appeal and superior functional performance.The newly launched resins include:Waterbased Matte Polyurethane WPU-2980: Known for its excellent abrasion and water resistance, this product is widely used in high-performance coatings and functional paints, offering superior durability with a sleek matte finish.Skin-feel Matte Finish Polyurethane WPU-2975: Specifically designed for products that need a soft, skin-like feel, this resin is popular in consumer goods, such as leather and textiles, providing a smooth, tactile surface that is also resistant to wear.Fatty Matt Polyurethane Resin WPU-2521: This resin is highly valued in applications requiring a rich matte texture and strong impact resistance, making it perfect for industrial and decorative coatings.Waterbased Polyurethane Acrylate Matte Finish Resin UV-5052: Combining the benefits of polyurethane and acrylic resins, this product offers high gloss control and excellent UV resistance, making it a preferred choice for outdoor and industrial coatings that require long-lasting performance in harsh environments.Proven Performance Across Multiple IndustriesThese resins are already in stable mass production and have gained significant traction in both domestic and international markets. From coatings and textiles to industrial paints and adhesives, SIOResin’s matte polyurethane resins are helping companies across industries achieve high-performance finishes with an environmentally conscious approach.Eco-Friendly and High PerformanceSIOResin’s waterborne matte polyurethane resins not only meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly materials but also comply with stringent global standards on VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions. By offering sustainable solutions without sacrificing performance, SIOResin is helping businesses across various sectors reduce their environmental impact.“Our new line of waterborne matte polyurethane resins is designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients, whether they require enhanced durability, a unique matte texture, or a skin-like feel,” said Mr. Zhang, CEO of SiO New Material. “These products reflect our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and providing high-quality solutions that support our customers’ success.”About SIOResinSIOResin is a leading manufacturer specializing in innovative waterborne raw materials, offering comprehensive solutions for R&D, production, sales, and services. With a market-driven approach and a commitment to continuous innovation, SIOResin serves a wide range of industries including coatings, cosmetics, textiles, biology, machinery, construction, and medicine. Their product extensive product line includes water-based Polyurethane, waterborne Acrylic Resin, water-based Additives, Silicone Resin, Silicone Rubber, and waterborne curing agents , etc. Supported by a team of experts and multiple national patents, provide high-quality, competitive solutions that help clients succeed.More Products:For more information or to request samples, please visit https://www.sioresin.com or contact sales@sioresin.comBlog: https://www.sioresin.com/blog/

