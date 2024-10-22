Teacher Development Specialist

Position reserved for citizens of Lao PDR

Exciting opportunity to contribute to the primary education sector in Laos

Based in Vientiane

Full-time, until 30 June 2026

The Program

The Basic Education Quality and Access in Lao PDR (BEQUAL) program is led by the Government of Lao PDR with support from the Australian Government to advance the education priorities of the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) as described in the Education and Sports Sector Development Plan (ESSDP). BEQUAL Phase 2 continues the substantial progress and builds upon the achievements of the first phase (2015-2022). It provides support to the development of an enabling and inclusive teaching and learning environment for teachers and learners with a focus on those who may be disadvantaged because of gender, disability, ethnicity or language.

The Position

The Teacher Development Specialist will work collaboratively with the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Systems Strengthening Manager to provide technical inputs and coordination support for the development and delivery of innovative and responsive training materials, content and approaches for primary teachers, internal pedagogical support staff and other relevant education staff in target districts, Teacher Training Colleges and other relevant locations as part of the BEQUAL support for primary teacher CPD. The position will work collaboratively with key stakeholders in Ministry of Education and Sport (MoES) and BEQUAL, in particular the Teacher Education Manager and Assistant Manager, the Education Technical Advisers and the Regional Implementation team, to provide coordination and support for the planning and implementation of training and professional development activities for internal pedagogical support staff that align with the MoES CPD system and that build the capacity of key MoES stakeholders within this system for improved teacher support and teaching quality. The position holder will ensure that gender equity and inclusive education approaches are mainstreamed and implemented in activities in accordance with the BEQUAL Gender Equality and Inclusive Education Strategy

The Person

The successful candidate has demonstrated practical experience developing and/or delivering in-service or continuing professional development programs for primary teachers, teacher trainers, and/or pedagogical support staff, as well as managing projects by planning and coordinating multiple concurrent activities in partnership with key stakeholders. The successful candidate has experience establishing and maintaining effective working relationships with Government of Lao officials and has experience working across cultures and as part of a diverse team with an eagerness to contribute to and facilitate transformational change in the quality of primary teaching.

How to Apply

Tetra Tech International Development is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage women, persons with a disability and people of diverse ethnicities to apply. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, or age.

To apply for this position please visit Tetra Tech International Development

https://tetratech.referrals.selectminds.com/intdev/jobs/teacher-development-specialist-45880

or search job Requisition number #75500000308

Applications close 11:55 pm, Monday, the 11th of November 2024.