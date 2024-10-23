November Call for Black Men to Take Action

Kwesi Neblett, President, Community Projects Inc. 501(c)(3)

Men’s Health Month, Election Campaign Call for Health Equity, and Urgent Fundraiser for Civil Rights Icon and Freedom Singer, Charles D. Neblett, Phd.

Our Black male voices matter. This November we must step up and show our fellow brothers we care for one another. Each vote is a powerful move forward. Now is the time to stand together at the polls.” — Kwesi Neblett, President of Community, Inc. 501 (c)(3)Projects, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we enter November, a month dedicated to Men's Health Awareness and a pivotal time for political engagement during the upcoming presidential election, the Community Projects, Inc. fundraiser stands as a crucial lifeline, rallying support for Charles D. Neblett, PhD, a revered Freedom Singer and civil rights icon, as he courageously battles metastatic stage 4 prostate cancer.

“This urgent appeal extends beyond one man's fight; it is a clarion call for Black men to utilize their power at the ballot box and secure a path toward health equity,” said President Kwesi Neblett, son of Charles. Currently, over 200,000 Black men are living with prostate cancer in the United States. Tragically, they die from prostate cancer at twice the rate of white men. As we reflect on these alarming realities, the urgency for treatment and support becomes even more palpable, particularly during November’s Men’s Health Awareness Month. The average annual cost of stage 4 prostate cancer treatment can exceed $92,344, according to NIH, leaving many Black families struggling financially and emotionally in their time of need.

November is a month dedicated to raising awareness about men’s health issues and a critical reminder that the fight for equity extends into our electoral responsibilities. The number of Black eligible voters in the U.S. could reach 34.4 million in November 2024 (Pew Research Center). Therefore, it is a critical time for Black men to become informed, engaged and active in the democratic process. The upcoming election is not just about choosing leaders—it's about advocating for policies that ensure healthcare access, address systemic inequalities, and dismantle barriers that have historically marginalized Black communities. Presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently revealed her empowerment plan for Black men, focusing on health inequities, including prostate cancer patients and their families. As a civil rights legacy, the Neblett family calls upon her to further expand that policy to reach the 1 in 6 Black families currently urgently affected now in real-time.

It is a crisis that needs comprehensive intervention, advanced treatments, expanded home care services through Medicare, and a commitment to reducing healthcare costs, which disproportionately affect Black men. Kwesi acknowledges the significant impact of the recent Supreme Court ruling that abolished Chevron deference. This decision may disrupt stability in healthcare regulation and threaten the accessibility of essential medical services.

This underscores the necessity for active participation in the electoral process, ensuring that policies benefiting Black men’s health and overall well-being remain a priority. Charles D. Neblett, PhD. is a shining example of the fight for justice, having marched alongside civil rights legends like John Lewis and Harry Belafonte. His powerful freedom songs were instrumental in mobilizing communities during the civil rights movement, including the historic march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma for voting rights. His activism has continued throughout his entire life. Today, as he faces his health crisis, his legacy calls on us not to be apathetic but to engage loudly and passionately for ourselves and one another.

“Learning about my father’s diagnosis has profoundly impacted me,” shared Kwesi Neblett, president of Community Projects, Inc. Kwesi also noted the family is currently exploring holistic healthcare options across the border in Mexico, where he has found care for the whole body is more affordable and accessible. Yet, the irony is that his father has fought for equity all his life here in America. “As we approach an election with the potential to shape our future, we must not forget the sacrifices made by our predecessors. It’s time for Black men to amplify their voices not just at the ballot box but also in conversations about health care and equity. We must fight for my father and the urgent treatment needs of the 1 in 6 Black men currently facing prostate cancer.”

The #BlackProstateCheckChallenge, launched earlier this fall, encourages community engagement and serves as a powerful reminder that action is needed now. Every contribution to the Community Projects, Inc. Give-A-Hand fundraiser directly aids in covering the mounting medical expenses associated with Charles's treatment and health equity awareness. As he continues his battle, Charles D. Neblett stands as a reminder that the struggle for health equity is inseparable from the civil rights movement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.