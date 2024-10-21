Police assured schools of safety The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) is assuring schools that they are safe amidst reports of abduction and kidnapping […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.