Oct. 24 is Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day

Danielle Myers Thermostat Recycling Corp.

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Encourages Consumers & Contractors to Take Action and Recycle Mercury-Containing Thermostats

Our goal is simple: ensure every mercury thermostat is properly recycled.” — Danielle Myers, Executive Director, TRC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) urges consumers and contractors to inspect their thermostats for mercury and recycle them properly on Thursday, Oct. 24, during Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day.

“Every mercury thermostat recycled is a step toward a safer environment for everyone,” said Danielle Myers, Executive Director, TRC. “While newer, mercury-free models have replaced these units, older ones still pose a risk if not handled correctly. This day is about spreading the word and encouraging people to make a positive impact.”

This year’s event marks TRC’s 26th anniversary. Since its founding in 1998 by three leading manufacturers, TRC has dedicated itself to keeping mercury out of the waste stream. Over time, many more manufacturers have joined in this mission, and together, they have recycled more than 14 tons of mercury in the last 26 years. TRC continues to collect mercury-containing thermostats in the 48 contiguous states as part of its ongoing environmental efforts.

Before its phase-out between 2004 and 2007, mercury was a common component in thermostats. Older homes may still have these units, making it essential for homeowners to check and replace them responsibly.

“Recycling these units is about protecting public health and the environment,” said Myers. “We’re calling on homeowners and HVAC professionals to be diligent in identifying and safely recycling these older thermostats. Our efforts to educate the public and the industry on this issue have never wavered, and we are dedicated to finding those remaining mercury thermostats across the U.S..”

Key to TRC’s success has been its network of collection locations, including wholesalers, retailers, and household hazardous waste facilities. These locations receive recycling containers from TRC, collect the thermostats, and then ship them to a processing facility that carefully removes the mercury and then safely stores it. Since mercury is an element, it cannot be destroyed, making proper recycling essential.

TRC created Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day in 2018 to bring further attention to this important issue.

“We established this day to encourage people to take a moment, check their homes or job sites, and do their part in recycling mercury thermostats,” said Myers. “It’s also a reminder to HVAC technicians, who often handle these units, to bring them to participating distributors for safe recycling. Our goal is simple: ensure every mercury thermostat is properly recycled.”

Consumers and contractors can easily find the nearest recycling location by visiting www.thermostat-recycle.org and entering their ZIP code.

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 28 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 3 million thermostats containing 14 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.