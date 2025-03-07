Cyndie Williams Recognized as a Tradeswoman Leader in Construction Dive's Fifth Annual Construction Champions Program

Cyndie Williams

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Dive, a leading industry publication, has announced the winners of its fifth annual Construction Champions program and, among the 300 entries, has recognized Cyndie Williams as a Tradeswoman Leader. This prestigious program recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact in the construction industry through their leadership, mentorship, and depth of experience.

Williams, the Executive Director of the Carpenter Contractor Trust, has been a trailblazer in the construction industry, building her career one job at a time. With more than 20 years of experience in the field, she has become a respected leader and mentor to many in the industry. Her dedication and commitment to excellence have not gone unnoticed, resulting in her selection as one of the top Tradeswoman Leaders in the Construction Champions program.

The program received more than 300 nominations from across the country, making the selection process a rigorous one. The panel scrutinized nominees for their impact on the industry and their depth of experience. Williams’ commitment to leadership and mentorship set her apart from the rest, making her a deserving recipient of this recognition.

In her role as a Tradeswoman Leader, Williams has not only excelled in her career but has also paved the way for other women in the construction industry. She has been a mentor and advocate for women in the field, inspiring them to break barriers and achieve success.

Construction Dive's Construction Champions program serves as a platform to recognize and celebrate the achievements of individuals like Cyndie Williams, who have made a significant impact in the construction industry. Willaims’ recognition as a Tradeswoman Leader is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. Congratulations to Cyndie Williams on this well-deserved recognition.

