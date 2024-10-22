TRULEO Introduces AI Generated Police Reports Powered by Amazon Bedrock

Recognizing Police Professionalism

Having the officer’s voice paired with these reports is critical for District Attorneys to perform their jobs effectively.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRULEO, the patented body-worn camera (BWC) review software for law enforcement announced today its automated report writing software for law enforcement agencies across the U.S. is powered by Amazon Bedrock from Amazon Web Services (AWS).TRULEO’s technology analyzes 100% of BWC footage—far beyond what human review can do alone. Currently, most U.S. law enforcement agencies can only review less than 1% of their body camera videos due to resource limitations, which hinders the ability to provide positive reinforcement, further contributing to the nationwide challenges in officer morale, recruitment, and retention. TRULEO addresses these issues by making video reviews more efficient, eliminating supervisor bias, minimizing administrative tasks, streamlining workflows, and recognizing officers that demonstrate high levels of professionalism.One of the ways TRULEO helps officers save time on tedious administrative tasks is by converting officer dictation and body camera videos into draft reports. This feature, powered by Amazon Bedrock, can return officers to the field more quickly to continue serving and protecting their communities. This is crucial for police departments, particularly those facing the ongoing police staffing crisis.Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI.TRULEO’s use of Amazon Bedrock highlights the company’s commitment to offering the most ethical and responsible AI-generated draft reports available to law enforcement agencies.“Amazon Bedrock’s impressive security and privacy features paired with TRULEO’s Field Notes solution is a true game-changer for departments,” says Anthony Tassone, CEO/co-founder of TRULEO.Field Notes gives officers the ability to dial in and use their own voice to record and document notes in real-time, straight from the field. Reports are then generated from the officer’s own voice message and can be supplemented by the AI transcription of the body cam footage. “This is the fastest, most ethical, and responsible way to generate these police reports. Having the officer’s voice with these reports is critical for District Attorneys to perform their jobs effectively,” said Tassone.TRULEO also uses Amazon Bedrock to maintain its FBI CJIS compliance—a dynamic process that involves federal, state, and local agencies collaborating seamlessly to uphold the integrity of criminal justice data. Additionally, with Amazon Bedrock, TRULEO can accurately redact civilian personal identifiable information (PII) and protect the privacy of community members.Sign up for TRULEO’s Field Notes Officer Assistant for FREE at: https://truleo.co/field-notes-officer-assistant (###)About TRULEO:TRULEO is committed to ensuring responsible, ethical AI usage by converting body camera video to text prior to analysis, while reducing bias and automatically redacting police officers' and community members' personally identifiable data. TRULEO does not sell body cameras and is thus a conflict-free option for government agencies that require independent, objective audit software. To learn more about TRULEO’s mission to recognize police professionalism, visit www.truleo.co

