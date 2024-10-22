Eva Medilek Has Been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry

Eva Medilek

Eva Medilek honored for contributions to executive coaching and leadership development

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eva Medilek has been inducted into Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Ms. Medilek is the chief executive officer of Optimize You High Performance Coaching, where she has demonstrated exceptional leadership in helping individuals achieve their personal and professional objectives. Across a distinguished career spanning several decades, she has made significant contributions to various fields, including coaching, public speaking, real estate investing, and business development. Additionally, Ms. Medilek has served as a leadership, diversity and inclusion executive coach at LeadvantEDGE Inc. since 2022 where she has been instrumental in fostering inclusive work environments.

Concurrently, Ms. Medilek has excelled as a certified high performance coach at her company, Style4Success LLC since 2019. She earned additional critical experience from 2017 to 2020 as a field sales representative for Elite Legacy Education Alliance and displayed her keen entrepreneurial abilities through the successful ownership of Couture Capital Lending from 2016 to 2018. Additionally, Ms. Medilek has thrived as a managing member of Hayston Holdings, LLC management company and its subsidiaries since 2010.

Creative pursuits further define Ms. Medilek’s profile. In 2022 to 2023, she hosted a live radio talk show on VoiceAmerica, further expanding her influence and reach. As an author, she penned “The Intimacy of Race: How to Move from Subconscious Racism to Active Allyship for People or Privilege,” published by BookPatch LLC in 2021. This acclaimed text highlights Ms. Medilek’s commitment to addressing critical social issues on a global platform.

Ms. Medilek's educational background includes an Associate of Science in dental hygiene from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Her commitment to continuous learning is evident through numerous certifications, and she is an accredited virtual presenter with SpeakerMatch. She also holds certification in diversity, equity and inclusion communications from Ragan Communications, and she is a Certified Master Trainer as designated by Evolutionary Business Council in 2022. Moreover, Ms. Medilek is Certified in High Performance coaching by High Performance Institute, a certified coach with the International Coaching and Leadership Institute and is proud to hold certification in leadership development and training from Ascension Leadership Academy.

Ms. Medilek attributes her success thus far to her upbringing during the civil rights movement of the 1960s when she witnessed her parents' relentless efforts to provide her better opportunities. These core experiences instilled in her a desire to explore diverse lifestyles and break from constraints, further fueling Ms. Medilek’s innate determination to succeed.

Civic activities are a vital component of Ms. Medilek’s platform. She supports the Berkeley Humane Society and Doctors without Borders, and both affiliations reflect her commitment to giving back to the community. Among her many accolades, she is most proud of receiving the LA Tribune Outstanding Leadership Award, the CXO 2.0 Conference Outstanding Leadership Award, and The Evolutionary Business Council’s Bronze Mentorship Award as well as induction into Elite Legacy Education’s International Hall of Fame and she takes immense pride in building successful real estate and coaching businesses. However, what Ms. Medilek cherishes most is the transformation she has facilitated in her clients’ lives and her role in helping them secure thriving businesses and stronger relationship and family bonds.

Outside of her professional life, Ms. Medilek enjoys cooking, walking, hiking, traveling with her family and being a dog mom. Looking toward the future, Ms. Medilek aims to establish herself as a prominent keynote speaker, trainer and coach in the corporate leadership space to share her message with a wider audience and ensure more people benefit from her insights.

