Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title

Paloma Arrigo served as helm for an FJ in the 2024 Womens National Championships

I love sailing and am committed to an Olympic Campaign” — Paloma Arrigo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Corona del Mar High School girls’ sailing team won the National High School Sailing Championship in Mission Bay, San Diego, on Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20. The CdM Sea Queens competed in 20 races over two days of intense competition.There was a silver sheen on the waters of Mission on Saturday, October 19th, as teen high school girls from all over the U.S. congregated for the Girls National Sailing Championship. At 1 pm, the wind built to 8 knots, and the racing began. Thirty (30) boats representing 26 high schools jostled for position on the starting line over 20 races in two days. Corona del Mar High School was in the lead at the end of day one. The wind reached 14 knots on day two, and the team held their lead. For the competitors Of those schools having two boats with two teams, Corona del Mar bested all competitors:Corona del Mar High SchoolPoint Loma High SchoolMater Dei High SchoolCorona del Mar also bested all schools at the event:Corona del Mar High SchoolPoint Loma High SchoolSan Marcos High SchoolPoint Loma High SchoolMater Dei High SchoolNewport Harbor High SchoolJones College PrepClear Lake High SchoolSaint Ignatius College Prep, Chicago, ILCulver AcademiesOrcas High SchoolOlympia High SchoolBellarmine Preparatory SchoolFrancis Parker SchoolMission Bay High SchoolLake Forest High SchoolMinnetonka High SchoolCathedral Catholic High SchoolSt. John Paul II SchoolSan Pedro High SchoolSpring Street International SchoolCapital High SchoolBrother Rice/Marian High School - MIBainbridge High SchoolLincoln High School (OR)Flour Bluff High SchoolAbout Corona del Mar High SchoolCorona del Mar High School in Newport Beach, California is nationally ranked in the top two percent (2%) in academics and is known for several local, state and national championship sports teams.About Paloma ArrigoPaloma Arrigo is a Corona del Mar High School junior and a two-sport sailing and water polo athlete. She has competed in two Youth World Championships in Greece and Portugal and the European Youth World Championships in Slovenia. She is the 2024 ILCA4 Pacific Coast Champion, U16 Champion, and First Girl in the ILCA4 ClassPaloma is a USA Water Polo Academic All-American (click the link for listing) and Corona del Mar High School’s CIF Division 1 Championship Water Polo Team member.She has received international coverage:Paloma Arrigo, Textbook Junior AthleteMore information about Paloma: https://palomaarrigosailing.com Official scores of the high school girls' national championship: https://scores.hssailing.org/f24/2024-issa-pcisa-national-all-girls-invitational/ ContactPaloma Arrigo SailingPaloma Arrigo415-933-9714

