S. 2086, Sea Turtle Rescue Assistance and Rehabilitation Act of 2023

S. 2086 would authorize the appropriation of $5 million annually for fiscal years 2025 through 2030 for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for grants to rescue and rehabilitate stranded marine turtles. Those grants would support marine turtle rescue and recovery, data collection, research; and the operating costs for research and rehabilitation facilities. In 2024, NOAA allocated $3 million for those activities.

S. 2086 also would authorize the appropriation of $500,000 annually for fiscal years 2025 through 2030 for each of two interest-bearing trust funds. Under current law, one of those funds, the Joseph R. Geraci Marine Mammal Rescue and Rapid Response Fund is authorized to be appropriated $500,000 annually through 2028. Therefore, CBO estimates the bill would authorize the appropriation of an additional $4 million over the 2025-2030 period for the two funds.