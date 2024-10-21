H.R. 9489, Advisory Committee on the Records of Congress Sunset Act of 2024

H.R. 9489 would eliminate the Advisory Committee on the Records of Congress and instead require the National Archive and Records Administration (NARA) to report annually on the management and preservation of Congressional records to the Clerk of the House of Representatives, the Secretary of the Senate, and the Archivist of the United States.

Using information from NARA and the General Services Administration, CBO estimates that any net changes in administrative costs under the bill would not be significant over the 2025-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.