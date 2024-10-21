JBDI HOLDINGS LIMITED RESOLVES NASDAQ COMPLIANCE DEFICIENCY NOTICE FOLLOWING FILING OF DELAYED FORM 20-F

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBDI Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: JBDI) announces that on October 17, 2024, as a consequence of not having filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 prior to the filing deadline, the Company received a deficiency notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC confirming that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

On October 18, 2024 the Company filed its Form 20-F with the SEC and on October 21, 2024 received a notice of compliance from NASDAQ with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

About JBDI Holdings Limited

JBDI Holdings Limited is a leading provider of environmentally friendly and efficient products and services, specializing in the revitalization, reconditioning, and recycling of drums and related containers in Singapore and across Southeast Asia. With nearly four decades of industry experience, JBDI Holdings has established a strong reputation for quality and reliability, offering a wide range of reconditioned steel and plastic drums, new containers, and ancillary services. Our mission is to help our customers achieve a zero environmental impact footprint while optimizing resource allocation and reducing costs. For more information, please visit http://jbdi.barrels.com.sg .

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

