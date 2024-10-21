Dr. Azad Sheikh is a Founding Investor in Platinum Beach Belize

Platinum Beach Rendering

The Platinum Beach is proud to have Dr. Azad Sheikh as a partner in our newest and most exciting development project on the Island of Ambergris Caye in Belize.

There are tens of millions of dollars to be made by real estate developers in Belize right now, but in 5 years the window will be closed and the opportunity will be gone forever.” — Ralph Giannella - Platinum Beach Belize CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum Beach is 70 acres of prime beachfront land with over 1/2 mile of white sandy beach ocean frontage on The Island of Ambergris Caye, in Belize. The development plan includes a Luxury Branded Hotel, Spa and over 200 Branded Residences all on waterfront lots.“Dr. Sheikh is a brilliant man and Pediatric Intensivist that has saved countless children’s lives over his distinguished career. Dr. Sheikh has invested in many of my various real estate developments over the past 20 years. He is also a current investor in our sister Belize project Platinum Point as well as a multifamily apartment project in San Diego. It is an honor to have him invest with me and my partners once again”. Said Cal Christensen, Partner & Chief Operating Officer of Platinum Beach.“This is another exciting opportunity that Cal and his partners are allowing me to participate in. For over 20 years I have made money on Cal’s projects. He has assembled a world class team by joining forces with Black Iron Development , Inc., who I also know very well”.“I am so excited about the Platinum Beach opportunity that I introduced it to my girlfriend, and she invested too. I’m pretty busy these days but if you are interested in joining me as a founding investor, reach out to me and I will be happy to tell you about it”. Said Dr. Azad Sheikh Applications are being accepted for this ground level investment opportunity. This is your opportunity to own your own small piece of a Caribbean Resort and be a member of the Exclusive Founder’s Club with its special VIP Resort Privileges.Ambergris Caye, Belize is one of the fastest-growing destinations in the Caribbean. When completed Platinum Beach will be an exclusive luxury resort destination combining high-end living with exceptional financial returns for the investors. The Executive Team at Platinum Beach is already underway arranging strategic partnerships with global luxury hospitality and designer brands.For investment information or to contact Dr. Sheikh, call or email Platinum Beach, Chief Investment Officer Sara Jung 1-916-741-7401 Sara@legacybloom.com

