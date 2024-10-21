Notice of Pending Special Election for District Judicial Nominating Commissioner in District 8A

Notice is hereby given of a vacancy in the office of Elective Judicial Nominating Commissioner for Judicial Election District 8A. Nominating petitions are now available for individuals who wish to have their name listed on the ballot to fill serve the remainder of the term for this position, which expires on January 31, 2028.

Click here to obtain the full Notice of Pending Special Election and the nominating petition. For more information about this vacancy, the legal requirements to serve on a commission, and the election, visit the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commission website.

If you wish to learn more about becoming a District Judicial Nominating Commissioner, read Article V, sections 15 and 16 of the Iowa Constitution and Iowa Code Chapter 46. This news release is issued statewide pursuant to Iowa Code section 46.9A.