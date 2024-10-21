Barbadian Hotelier Ralph Taylor Receives Doctorate from The University of the West Indies

Ralph Taylor was honored by The UWI on Saturday.

BARBADOS, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ralph Taylor, a distinguished hotelier and visionary leader in Caribbean tourism and hospitality, has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) by The University of the West Indies (The UWI).The prestigious recognition highlights Taylor’s outstanding contributions to the development of the Caribbean tourism industry and was conferred during The UWI’s annual graduation ceremony at its Cave Hill campus on Saturday.A pioneer in the all-inclusive resort concept in Barbados, Taylor introduced the innovative model to the island with his acquisition of Divi Resort in 1991, rebranding it as Almond Beach Club & Spa. Over the next 20 years, as Chairman and Managing Director of Almond Resorts Inc., he successfully expanded the brand to include five hotels, encompassing 1,549 rooms across Barbados and St. Lucia. His expert leadership transformed Almond Resorts into one of the most renowned all-inclusive brands in the region. Today, Taylor is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arcadia Hotels & Resorts, parent company of The Soco Hotel in Barbados and The Soco House in St. Lucia, further cementing his legacy as a leader in Caribbean tourism and hospitality.Throughout his illustrious career, Taylor has received numerous accolades for his contributions to the sector. In 1995, he was named Caribbean Hotelier of the Year by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), and in 2003, the Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) honored him as Caribbean Media Personality of the Year. In 2006, he was presented with the inaugural Barbados Minister of Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award.In addition to his business achievements, Taylor has served in prominent leadership roles across the Caribbean, including President and Chairman of CHTA, President of the Barbados Hotel Association, Chairman of the Barbados Tourism Authority, and Chairman of the Tourism Development Corporation.Appointed Chairman of the Caribbean Marketing Trust by the CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Secretariat to market the region as a single entity, his dedication to the growth of the tourism industry has had a lasting impact on the region’s economic development and global competitiveness.“It is an immense honor to be recognized by such a prestigious institution as The University of the West Indies,” said Taylor. “This award serves not only as a personal achievement but as a testament to the incredible potential of Caribbean people in this important tourism industry. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the region’s development and success.”Taylor was among four distinguished individuals recognized at The UWI’s ceremony at Cave Hill. This year, The UWI will award 13 honorary degrees across its five campuses, honoring individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society.Other honorees during The UWI’s 2024 graduation ceremonies include: Sir Curtly Ambrose, former Antiguan and West Indian cricketer; Donald Anderson, founder of Market Research Services Limited; Monte Blake, Jamaican cultural ambassador; Courtney Campbell, President and CEO of VM Group Limited and VM Financial Group Limited; Dame Susan Dilys Dougan, Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Dr. Conrad Douglas, Jamaican applied scientist and founder of Conrad Douglas & Associates Limited; Sir Trevor Hassell, Founder and past President of the Healthy Caribbean Coalition; Kirani James, Grenadian Olympic gold medalist in the 400 meters; Elton ‘Baba Elombe’ Mottley, cultural and media icon from Barbados; Dr. Maniram Ragbir, Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon; Dr. Patricia Rodney, sociologist, public health professional, educator and social justice activist; and Ambassador Walton Aubrey Webson, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.These exceptional individuals have had long and impactful careers in the fields of tourism, culture, public health, science, and education, and their recognition through The UWI’s honorary degrees serves as a testament to their enduring contributions to regional and global development.

