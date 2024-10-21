Douglas Lake Boating Advisory Issued

NASHVILLE, Tenn.---Due to flooding from Hurricane Helene in the North Carolina mountains and parts of Tennessee, TWRA is issuing a boating safety advisory for Douglas Lake.

A large field of floating debris has accumulated in Douglas Reservoir in Sevier and Jefferson counties, which is the inflow point from the Nolichucky, Pigeon, and French Broad Rivers and other watersheds. The debris field on Douglas is approximately one square mile in size.

To help contain the debris, TVA has deployed a one mile wide boom across Douglas Reservoir above the town of Dandridge. The boom extends across the entire lake surface at Mile 11 at Swanns Shoals upriver from downtown Dandridge and will be in place until further notice. A boom is a floating barrier that captures surface and submerged debris in bodies of water.

Debris can be hazardous, with the potential to cause injury or death. For the safety of the crews involved in debris cleanup as well as the safety of boaters, the public is advised to stay off the lake until further notice.

In addition to debris fields in the lake, The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has issued a temporary water contact advisory. Members of the public should avoid all contact with waterbodies affected by the extreme flooding in East Tennessee.

The advisory applies to all surface waters in the Nolichucky, French Broad, Pigeon, Doe, and Watauga River watersheds as well as any other waters affected by the flooding. TDEC plans to resume water quality monitoring in these watersheds as areas become safely accessible and conditions have improved. TDEC will lift the advisory when appropriate.

Potential fishing or recreational event organizers should strongly consider postponing events for the safety of participants until debris and contaminant levels are at a safer level.

TVA Police along with officers from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be on the water patrolling to help ensure safety, and signage will be set up around the area of the boom.

