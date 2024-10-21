Inaugural Maryland Outdoor Recreation Summit Held at Rocky Gap

October 21, 2024

Photo by Torey Vayer, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Maryland hosted its first-ever Outdoor Recreation Summit in October, bringing together hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts for three days of networking and learning at Rocky Gap State Park.

Attendees included academics, park rangers, business owners, students, and nonprofit leaders. The summit provided a chance for professionals to connect and to discuss important topics, such as fostering inclusivity in the outdoor industry and ensuring accessibility through adaptive recreation. During presentations and panel discussions, attendees learned how to conduct business on state lands, how to create economic opportunity related to unique outdoor recreation experiences, how to implement sustainable best practices, how to plan trails, and more.

A group from the summit gathered around a camp fire by Lake Habeeb during a networking event Oct. 9. Photo by Rachael Pacella.

“Outdoor recreation touches on so many realms of Marylander’s lives, whether it’s health and exercise, connecting with nature, socializing and building community, or supporting local economies,” said Sandi Olek, director of the state’s Office of Outdoor Recreation. “It was really exciting to bring many different outdoor recreation enthusiasts together to share knowledge, build partnerships, and just have fun!”

As part of the event, attendees joined excursions and activities such as kayaking on Lake Habeeb, painting “en plein air” at Rocky Gap, and mountain biking the Great Allegheny Passage. Other outdoor activities included campfires, birding expeditions, rock climbing, and disc golf.

Maryland’s 2017 Maryland Outdoor Recreation Economic Commission Report recommended creating this summit, which the Office of Outdoor Recreation plans to host annually.

Planning is underway for the 2025 Maryland Outdoor Recreation Summit. The event will take place in Central Maryland next October. Organizers want to change locations year-to-year in order to showcase Maryland’s varied and beautiful landscapes.

“This is the beginning of true outdoor recreation community-building in Maryland and I’m so inspired by the momentum,” Olek said.