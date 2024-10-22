Maestro PMS All-In-One and Option of Best-of-Breed Technology On Display at Hospitality Show

Maestro Integration Partners

Why property-management systems with options in all-in-one or best-of-breed with powerful integrations are so attractive to hoteliers

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maestro PMS , the hotel industry’s leading Web Browser-based cloud and on-premises All-In-One property-management system, continues to provide independent hoteliers with the most effective all-in-one PMS and hundreds of industry-leading technology integrations. Evidence of this can be seen next week at The Hospitality Show , to be held October 28 to 30 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. There, Maestro PMS and Silverware POS will showcase a an industry only integration that unifies the guest booking experience and stay journey across all operations.The sophisticated All-In-One solution – that synchronizes data from both systems on a shared database – will be on display in Booth #1559. This joint technology provides a direct link between the front desk, hotel guests, and diners through CRM, gift card management, loyalty programs, VIPs, SGIs and more.“For many property groups, ‘All-In-One’ means better engagement, more direct bookings, centralized operations, and a single guest journey from booking to reservations to checkout with digital payments in between,” said Maestro President Warren Dehan. “And for those hoteliers that require a best-of-breed solution tech stack due to corporate partnerships or factors that warrant this approach, we are ready to provide powerful integrations to hundreds of third parties as well. We are eager to demonstrate how the Maestro/Silverware integration – along with so many others – are generating more revenue, streamlining workflows, maximizing staff efficiencies, and greatly enhancing the modern guest experience at this growing event.”Together, Maestro + Silverware are facilitating dining reservations on Maestro’s single guest itinerary; detailed check look-up from the guest folio; IP integration that can handle unlimited sales itemizers; Maestro gift cards sold from SilverWare POS stations, eliminating the need for front desk interaction; Automatic F&B transaction adjustments based on Maestro package plan; Member discounts applied automatically based on Maestro thresholds; Combined POS/PMS with CRM; Maestro loyalty points and client details displayed real-time in SilverWare; point earnings on all transactions including F&B; and a better CRM at operators’ fingertips with mobile POS options.Walking the WalkThe strength of Maestro’s technology comes from its ability to place itself in hoteliers’ shoes and focus on delivering solutions that will directly impact hotel profitability. Cory Nuckolls, Director of Guest Services at the Lake Junaluska Conference & Retreat Center in Waynesville, N.C., said Maestro’s partnerships with technology vendors such as Fetch provide expanded Guest XMS capabilities that improve communication between operators and guests. Hoteliers choose these integrations specifically for their ability to enhance communications, simplify operations, and set the bar for integrations going forward.“One thing Maestro does really well is figure out how to align themselves with partners that can continue to make the experience for their clients better and strengthen the overall suite of what they offer,” Nuckolls said. “Maestro’s Guest XMS solution powered by Fetch is proof of their integration success, and I'm looking at bringing on a few new partnerships.”Strong TiesMaestro’s industry-leading PMS technology leverages all corners of the hotel operations experience, from scheduling and task management to upselling and mobile guest engagement. Independent operators especially need the flexibility to choose their ideal partnerships to achieve the unique goals of each property. With this in mind, any all-in-one solution today is best defined by its ability to sub in new capabilities due to its partnerships.Effective hospitality technology is defined today by partnerships, and Maestro is no different. The organization leverages its connections with independent hoteliers to access technology partnerships that are out of reach for other organizations. According to Chris Avery, Regional VP of Sales for CVENT, Maestro’s strong position with independent hoteliers, resorts, and high-end properties makes it uniquely positioned to leverage technology for a demanding and results-driven subset of hotel operators.“What drove us to becoming an integration partner is that Maestro is a leading system in the industry, and its customer base is really attractive to us,” Avery said. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to contact and interact with those hotels in a way that we never could before.”The most important thing hoteliers should look for today in a technology partner is an organization that is willing to change its formula in response to hotelier needs. Sometimes, this comes in the form of new technology, but often, it is the willingness to embrace partners and their dynamic capabilities.“The good thing about Maestro is that they adapt, and if you want to use certain integrations, they have a thoughtful approach to the process and are willing to do whatever we need to make [integrations] really easy,” said Brady Cohen, General Managing Partner of the Inn at Harbor Shores Resort in St. Joseph, Mich. “We've actually worked with Maestro on a number of third-party integrations. They've been instrumental in helping us grow, which is great.”Best of Both WorldsHotel operations have been growing more complex for years, and hoteliers are beginning to say, “enough is enough.” When independent and resort hotels offer more services, take on more staff, implement more technology, and approach operations in so many new and expanding ways, technology partners must step in to ease the process. Beth Bridges, Assistant GM at the Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs in Ouray, Colo., said her property was looking for this type of simplicity from an all-in-one PMS partner capable of integrating additional services.“Our property's main goal is for someone to have a seamless stay,” Bridges said. “We have hot springs, a spa and a restaurant, and Maestro ties it all together,” she said. “[Guests] can go to the spa, charge it to their room, and book all of this online with their reservation. They don't even have to call us, and it's just an all-in-one seamless stay.”Hotel operators have so much to focus on when it comes to serving the dynamic and evolving needs of guests that they often request an all-in-one system for its simplicity and rely on integrations to fill in the gap. This approach gives independent and resort operators the best of both worlds: a simple system with robust support and unique integrations designed to help their operations directly. In many cases, this approach has become necessary for independents, so finding the right technology partner is paramount.“As an independent hotel, we have a lot of different systems that work together, and so it's really important for us that those systems work with Maestro–and that they work with each other,” said Kristi Swanson, Area Revenue Manager for the Grove Hotel in Boise, Idaho. “There was a time when [hotels didn’t require] a lot of integrations, but you adapt and learn. Maestro's willingness to learn and adapt is paramount. It's absolutely necessary in our changing environment.”For more information, visit www.maestropms.com # # #About MaestroMaestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American basedsupport and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.

