CriticalArc Expands West Coast Presence with Appointment of Matt Robinson Ed.D. as Sales Director

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing demand for enhanced campus safety and security solutions across the U.S., CriticalArc is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Robinson Ed.D. as Sales Director of California. Matt joins the team to spearhead the expansion of SafeZone 's presence across the West Coast and to forge new relationships and deepen existing ones made possible by organizations like the California College and University Police Chiefs Association (CCUPCA).With an impressive track record in the higher education sector, Matt Robinson brings extensive experience that will be instrumental in supporting the unique safety and security needs of university campuses. SafeZone, CriticalArc’s award-winning unified platform, integrates safety, security, well-being, and emergency management capabilities, providing campuses with a seamless and efficient solution.Matt Robinson expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to join CriticalArc at such a pivotal time. The innovative approach of SafeZone in transforming campus safety aligns perfectly with my experience in the education sector. I look forward to collaborating with institutions on the West Coast to enhance their safety operations and ensure a secure environment for students and staff."CriticalArc's Chief Operating Officer, Darren Chalmers-Stevens, commented, "We are excited to welcome Matt to our team. His deep understanding of higher education safety needs and his commitment to fostering strong organizational relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint on the West Coast. Matt’s appointment underscores our dedication to providing exceptional safety solutions that meet the evolving demands of the education sector."Through real-time coordination and response, SafeZone empowers university and college safety teams to manage incidents more effectively, offering operational insights and continuous improvements in response strategies. SafeZone's growing adoption highlights the importance of creating safe and welcoming environments that are crucial for student recruitment and retention.For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone, please visit www.criticalarc.com or contact our marketing team at marketing@criticalarc.com.

