Buddha Air Selects Universal FMS to Upgrade ATRs in partnership with JANA, Inc.

ATR 72 jets to gain precision navigation capabilities with the addition of SBAS Flight Management Systems

This partnership underscores Buddha Air’s dedication to safety and efficiency, benefiting pilots and their passengers for many years to come.” — Dror Yahav, Chief Executive Officer at Universal Avionics

UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Avionics (UA) , a leading manufacturer of innovative commercial avionics, today announced that Buddha Air has selected JANA Engineering to provide Universal Avionics Flight Management System (FMS) upgrades for its ATR 72-500 fleet. The Universal FMS is a highly versatile solution built on 40 years of success and adds precision navigation capabilities to meet modern airspace requirements.Buddha Air, a prominent Nepalese international carrier, will equip thirteen ATRs with the latest-generation Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) Universal FMS, chosen for its reliability and advanced capabilities."Buddha Air is excited to announce our partnership with Universal Avionics and JANA, Inc to enhance our fleet of ATR-72 aircraft with the Universal Avionics UNS-1Lw Flight Management System,” says Mangesh Thapa, Buddha Air Technical Director. “Upgrading from the Honeywell HT-1000 GNSS, Buddha Air are not only elevating its operational efficiency but also ensuring safer, more reliable navigation through Nepal's unique and complex airspace and terrain.”“JANA Engineering shares Universal Avionics’ pleasure in achieving the first ATR-72 FMS upgrade order from an Asian airline. The UNS-1Lw FMS upgrade into the ATR series 500 aircraft provides airlines with an obsolescence free, high performance SBAS FMS which is easily upgradable to provide LPV approach capability, a potential future Buddha Air requirement. JANA Engineering very much looks forward to continuing our excellent relationship with Buddha Air,” says Ean Niland, President at JANA, Inc.“The addition of complex procedures to Buddha Air’s ATR fleet enhances current operations while securing reliable and advanced aviation services for the future,” says Dror Yahav, Chief Executive Officer at Universal Avionics. “This partnership underscores Buddha Air’s dedication to safety and efficiency, benefiting pilots and their passengers for many years to come.”Upgrades are set to commence in Q4 2024, with the expected completion of contracted aircraft in 2025. This selection marks a significant breakthrough for Universal Avionics in the Asian commercial airline market, solidifying its expanding global presence and partnerships.Learn more about the Universal SBAS-FMS.About JANA EngineeringJANA Engineering, a long-standing authorized Universal dealer and integrator, brings extensive expertise with over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and a proven track record of successful aircraft modifications around the globe. Having previously received certification through EASA, JANA received certifications from the FAA for the UNS-1Lw into the ATR platform earlier this year. The FMS upgrade from JANA Engineering is fully approved by ATR. Buddha Air adopted the STC to replace its current legacy FMS and will be conducting the installation in-house, with Universal equipment and installation kits supplied by JANA Engineering.About Universal AvionicsUniversal Avionics is a leading manufacturer of innovative commercial avionics, providing safety and efficiency for airline/cargo operations, business aviation, and special missions. The company has a history of driving innovation starting with the world’s first Flight Management System (FMS) 40 years ago.Universal provides pilots with an integrated ‘head-up/head-down’ experience to simplify operations and unlock autonomous capabilities. From the design, development, manufacture, certification, repair, and support of our technology, we focus on quality and dependability.Universal Avionics is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems. Solutions include navigation, electronic display, terrain awareness, recorders, and enhanced flight vision systems. Follow us on social media or visit universalavionics.com to connect what’s next.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.