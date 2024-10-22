Kiteworks Unveils AI Data Gateway: Revolutionizes Secure Data Access for Enterprise AI Innovation

New solution addresses critical security and compliance challenges in AI adoption

Organizations are eager to leverage AI’s potential, but the risks associated with data breaches and noncompliance pose serious risk. Our AI Data Gateway ensures that sensitive data remains protected.” — Tim Freestone, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Kiteworks

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network (PCN), today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Kiteworks AI Data Gateway. This innovative solution addresses the growing need for secure and governed data access in enterprise AI systems, allowing organizations to harness the power of artificial intelligence while maintaining stringent security and compliance standards.As businesses increasingly adopt AI technologies to drive innovation and efficiency, they face significant challenges in protecting sensitive data and ensuring regulatory compliance. The Kiteworks AI Data Gateway provides a secure bridge between AI systems and enterprise data repositories, offering a comprehensive solution to these pressing issues."The rapid adoption of AI technologies has created a critical need for robust security and governance measures," said Tim Freestone, CMO of Kiteworks. "Our AI Data Gateway empowers enterprises to innovate confidently with AI, knowing their sensitive data is protected by industry-leading security protocols and compliance controls. We're not just facilitating AI adoption; we're ensuring it happens responsibly and securely."Key Features and BenefitsThe Kiteworks AI Data Gateway offers a range of features designed to address the most pressing concerns in enterprise AI adoption:1. Secure AI Data Access: Leveraging zero-trust principles, the gateway ensures that only authorized entities can access sensitive information, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches.2. Governance and Compliance: The platform enforces strict governance policies, automatically applying data controls to every transaction and maintaining detailed audit logs. This approach helps organizations stay compliant with regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and various U.S. state data privacy laws.3. Data Encryption and Tracking: All data moving through the Kiteworks AI Data Gateway is encrypted both at rest and in transit, using AES-256 encryption. The solution also provides real-time visibility into data usage, allowing enterprises to monitor and control data movement across AI systems.4. Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Support: By enabling AI systems to securely access relevant enterprise data, the gateway facilitates retrieval-augmented generation, enhancing model accuracy and relevance without compromising security.5. Seamless API Integration: Developer-friendly APIs allow for easy integration into existing AI infrastructures, reducing deployment time and complexity.Addressing Critical AI Security and Compliance ChallengesThe Kiteworks AI Data Gateway tackles several key challenges faced by organizations adopting AI technologies:• Data Breach Risk: By implementing robust security controls, the gateway significantly reduces the risk of sensitive information leaks, a common concern with AI systems that often lack built-in security measures.• Governance Compliance Requirements: The solution helps enterprises navigate complex regulatory frameworks, ensuring that AI systems access, use, and store data in compliance with relevant regulations.• Integration Complexities: With its seamless API integration, the AI Data Gateway simplifies the process of connecting AI systems with various data sources, including legacy systems, while maintaining data integrity and security.• Transparency Issues: Comprehensive tracking and reporting features provide the visibility needed to prevent unauthorized data use and ensure accountability in AI-driven processes.“We’re at a pivotal moment in the AI revolution,” said Freestone. “Organizations are eager to leverage AI’s potential, but the risks associated with data breaches and noncompliance pose serious risk. Our AI Data Gateway doesn’t just solve a technical problem; it opens new possibilities for innovation while ensuring that sensitive data remains protected. This is about enabling progress responsibly.”For more information on the Kiteworks AI Data Gateway, visit https://www.kiteworks.com/platform/simple/ai-data-gateway/ About Kiteworks Kiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end users for over 35,000 of global enterprises and government agencies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.