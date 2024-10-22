Berg Injury Lawyers Provides Alameda Meals on Wheels With a $3,000 Donation

Donation to Alameda Meals on Wheels

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce a $3,000 donation to Alameda Meals on Wheels (AMOW) in support of their upcoming Volunteer Appreciation Event on October 27th. This contribution underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to community well-being and recognizes the vital role AMOW plays in combating hunger and isolation.

Since 1973, Alameda Meals on Wheels has been a lifeline for homebound residents, delivering nutritious meals and providing a critical social connection seven days a week, including holidays. With a dedicated team of volunteers, AMOW ensures that over 140 Alameda residents receive a hot, nourishing meal each day, regardless of their age or financial circumstances.

Berg Injury Lawyers is proud to support AMOW’S work. Their commitment to providing nutritious meals and companionship to those in need aligns perfectly with the firm's values of compassion and service. This donation aims to help AMOW continue its essential services and show appreciation for the dedicated volunteers who make their mission possible.

Those interested in getting involved with Alameda Meals on Wheels can make a difference by joining the volunteer team. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit www.alamedamealsonwheels.org/volunteer.html.

To discover how Berg Injury Lawyers is making a positive impact across Northern California through various community programs, visit www.berginjurylawyers.com/about-us/community.

About Berg Injury Lawyers

Berg Injury Lawyers, a personal injury law firm serving Northern California since 1981, has a team of more than 90 legal professionals. The firm, with offices in Alameda, Sacramento, Fresno, and Modesto, focuses on representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases. Berg Injury Lawyers is committed to advocating for the rights of injured victims and has earned a reputation for aggressive litigation and persuasive negotiation. For more information, visit www.BergInjuryLawyers.com.

