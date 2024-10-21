Law, AI, and Privacy: New ABA Vice Chair Sanford Engages with Microsoft, Check Point, and Global Health Initiatives

Telecom4Good, a nonprofit resource supporting 387 humanitarian organizations across 102 countries and over 3,092 NGO offices. Telecom4Good's technology support spans the Americas, the Caribbean, Asia, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and 44 African countries. Empowering Nonprofits. Amplifying Impact.

Advancing Discussions on AI Ethics, Privacy Law, and Global Health Through Collaborative Events and Leadership

Sanford's commitment to advocating for underserved communities resonates deeply with our mission to ensure every cancer patient's voice is heard in healthcare decisions worldwide.” — Peter Kapitein, Patient Advocate and Founder of Inspire2Live

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new National Security Committee Vice Chairs of the American Bar Association International Law Section (ILS) include Adriana Sanford, who will join Steven Hill (Executive Secretary, The International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law), Robert “Butch” Bracknell (Senior Counsel, Lexpat Global Services), and James Bergeron (Political Advisor, NATO Allied Maritime Command). According to Jonathan Meyer, who will continue to serve as the ILS Co-Chair of the Committee, as well as Co-Chair of the International Committee for the Senior Lawyers Division (SLD) and Vice Chair of the Committee on Export Controls and Economic Sanctions, "By bridging gaps across international law, cybersecurity, and ethical governance, and through leadership and collaborations with organizations like Microsoft and Check Point Software Technologies, Adriana demonstrates the collaborative efforts required to assist in addressing today's complex global challenges."As part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), a collaborative effort between the government and industry, Sanford will once again join Microsoft's Corporate Vice President, Aanchal Gupta, for a fireside chat during the Microsoft Employee Giving and Corporate Giving Program, with proceeds donated to the Asia Society Northern California Center. The discussion will focus on privacy law and AI developments, promoting open dialogue and shared insights among cybersecurity and legal professionals. Sanford will also serve as a VIP speaker for Check Point Software Technologies, Office of the CTO, alongside Cybersecurity Architect and Evangelist Micki Boland, further advancing conversations on emerging cybersecurity challenges and solutions.Last month, Sanford co-presented with retired federal judge, the Hon. Noel L. Hillman, at InfoSec World, addressing the ethical and legal implications of AI across business and legal sectors. Judge Hillman, who served an almost 18-year term on the federal bench and held key roles at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for 14 years, received the highest ranking from the ABA and unanimous Senate confirmation. At DOJ, he served as Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division, Chief of the Public Integrity Section, and Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. The discussion covered topics such as AI-generated evidence in court, enforcement priorities from the SEC and DOJ, and potential biases in AI algorithms. Judge Hillman recently joined Gibbons P.C., where he leads its Alternative Dispute Resolution practice. Sanford also collaborated with Karen Worstell, a prominent cybersecurity leader and former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at AT&T Wireless, presenting for the Joint ABA Meeting between the SLD International Committee and the ILS National Security Committee on "AI Ethics in Practice – A Compass for Legal Innovation." Additionally, in recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sanford—an international TV commentator—served as the keynote speaker at the 6th Hispanic Media Conference, “Media at the Dawn of Artificial Intelligence,” at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) for their Hispanic Media Initiative, a Tier 1 research institution and Hispanic-Serving Institution where she teaches more than 300 students.Since 2020, Sanford has served as Head of Cybersecurity Leadership for Telecom4Good , a nonprofit resource supporting 387 humanitarian organizations across 102 countries and over 3,092 NGO offices. These programs span the Americas, the Caribbean, Asia, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, including 44 African countries. Sanford also serves as a Senior Research Fellow for Claremont Graduate University and as one of 16 ambassadors for Inspire2Live , a global health movement advocating for cancer patients, particularly from low- and middle-income countries, ensuring their representation in healthcare discussions and decisions. The organization's "Bottom-Up-Cancer-Support" (BUCS) vision focuses on prevention, early detection, quality of life maintenance, and pain management to enhance cancer care worldwide. Expert patient advocates collaborate with researchers, clinicians, and policymakers to facilitate this mission.The Inspire2Live Annual Congress—“Overcoming Silent Despair” will take place on October 28-29, 2024, from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at The Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences in Amsterdam. Most cancer-related deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, where the silent despair is often more profound and intense.Among 160 nominees from across the globe, Sanford was recently ranked in the Top 20 for the 2024 Cybersecurity Women of the World, an honor recognizing the world's top women in cybersecurity. She is the recipient of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Woman Law Professional—2019 CSWY Award and has served remotely as Of Counsel for Puga Ortiz Abogados in Chile since 2020.PUGA ORTIZ ABOGADOSEstablished in 1925, Puga Ortiz Abogados is a leading Chilean law firm renowned for its commitment to delivering high-quality legal services to both local and international clients across a range of industries. Recognized for its strong performance in a broad spectrum of legal services, including corporate law, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), litigation, labor law, tax law, banking and finance, compliance, and intellectual property law, the firm consistently ranks highly in Chambers & Partners, The Legal 500, and Best Lawyers.ABOUT GIBBONS P.C.Gibbons P.C. offers high quality, cost-effective legal services across a wide range of specialties. The New Jersey Law Journal has awarded Gibbons a “Litigation Practice of the Year” designation five times in recent years, in the labor and employment, class actions, products liability, and commercial litigation categories and with the overall “General Litigation Practice of the Year” honor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.