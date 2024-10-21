Statement by Premier King on Small Business Week

CANADA, October 21 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on Small Business Week:

“This week, we celebrate and thank the small businesses that are the backbone of our Island’s economy and communities. These businesses play a crucial role in our towns and cities, driving innovation and creating jobs for Islanders.

From family-owned shops to new ventures, small business owners show remarkable resilience and determination. Their contributions foster a thriving, connected Island, and we remain committed to ensuring they have the tools and support they need to succeed.

I encourage all Islanders to support local businesses, knowing that when we invest in them, we invest in the future of our Island.”