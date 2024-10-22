Rolli and National Women’s Law Center Partner to Advance Gender Justice Reporting and Elevate Public Discourse

Through this collaboration, Rolli will equip the NWLC with tools to amplify expert voices, enhance media engagement, and promote informed reporting.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolli is excited to announce a partnership with the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC), a pioneering organization dedicated to advancing gender justice through legal advocacy, public policy, and societal reform. This collaboration will provide NWLC’s team of experts with access to Rolli’s cutting-edge platform, empowering them to engage more effectively with journalists and ensure the dissemination of high-quality, fact-based information on critical gender equity issues.This partnership highlights a shared commitment to fostering accurate, informed journalism that reflects the complexities of gender justice. By streamlining access to NWLC’s expertise on issues ranging from reproductive rights to workplace discrimination, the collaboration will provide media professionals with a trusted source of knowledge, ensuring that coverage is both comprehensive and equitable."For over 50 years, the National Women’s Law Center has been a leader in the fight for gender justice," said Catalina Villegas, Co-Founder of Rolli. "This partnership comes at a pivotal moment, as the need for accurate, nuanced reporting on gender equity issues is more critical than ever. By connecting journalists directly with NWLC’s experts, we are enhancing the quality of public discourse and ensuring that the stories shaping policies and societal attitudes are grounded in facts.""We’re excited to partner with Rolli to broaden the reach of our advocacy and ensure that gender justice issues are covered with the depth and care they deserve," said Eun Kim, Senior Director of Media Relations and storytelling at the National Women’s Law Center. "Through this collaboration, we will help equip journalists with expert insights on critical areas affecting women, girls, the LGBTQ+ community, and people of color, including reproductive rights, workplace justice, and education. Together, we aim to improve the accuracy and quality of reporting on these vital issues."With Rolli’s advanced media tools and NWLC’s decades of expertise, this partnership is designed to promote a more transparent, accountable, and well-informed media landscape. By empowering journalists with direct access to vetted experts, the collaboration aims to tackle some of today’s most pressing challenges impacting women, girls, LGBTQ individuals, and communities of color.The partnership reflects a deep, mutual commitment to ensuring that public discussions around gender justice are informed by the latest insights and research. Together, Rolli and NWLC aim to bridge the gap between advocacy and journalism, equipping media professionals with the resources necessary to cover these issues with the depth, accuracy, and urgency they deserve.About Rolli:Rolli is an innovative platform that connects journalists with verified experts, events, and resources in real time. By streamlining access to trustworthy information, Rolli enhances the quality and efficiency of news reporting, helping journalists meet the demands of today’s fast-paced media landscape. Learn more at rolli.ai About the National Women’s Law Center:For over 50 years, the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) has led the fight for gender justice in the United States, driving significant legal victories and policy reforms that have improved the lives of women, especially women of color, LGBTQ individuals, and low-income families. NWLC’s work spans the courts, public policy, and advocacy, breaking down barriers that perpetuate inequality and harm marginalized communities. Learn more at nwlc.org.Media Contacts:Crystal MojicaNational Women’s Law Centercmojica@nwlc.org

