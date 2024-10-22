Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Has Amazing Social Story Resources to Support Families and Educators

Autism Behavior Services, announces the availability of social story resources designed to foster social-emotional learning for individuals with Autism

We are thrilled to offer these meticulously crafted resources to our community” — Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading industry service provider, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. ( ABSI ) proudly announces the availability of over 150 social story resources designed to support families, schools, and educators in fostering social-emotional learning for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). These resources are accessible both as downloadable digital books from the free library of social stories for Autism and as engaging videos on ABSI's YouTube Channel, offering a comprehensive approach to behavior analysis and educational support.Created in collaboration with a team of experienced clinical professionals, these resources leverage decades of expertise in behavior analysis. The stories are brought to life by the award-winning animator and designer Ryan Wang, alongside the acclaimed young adult fiction author Evan Jacobs (Moonbeam Children’s Book Award Winner in 2013 and 2018). This dynamic partnership ensures that each story is not only clinically sound but also creatively compelling, holding the attention of audiences both young and old.“It is an honor getting to create content like this,” stated Wang. “It’s one thing to do something you love, it’s another thing to do something you love that is also meaningful to others.”“I’ve been writing since I was 8,” stated Jacobs. “It’s a joy to communicate and connect with readers and viewers in such a direct way.”Thousands of digital books are downloaded monthly, underscoring the high demand and value these resources provide to the community. Additionally, ABSI's YouTube Channel has proven to be an invaluable asset, with thousands of hours of social-emotional learning content being streamed each month. This platform provides an easily accessible way for families and educators to integrate these learning tools into daily routines and classroom settings."We are thrilled to offer these meticulously crafted resources to our community," said Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc. "By combining clinical expertise with creative storytelling, we're able to provide meaningful support, alongside premier clinical service, that makes a real difference in the lives of those navigating the complexities of ASD."Educators, families, and caregivers are encouraged to explore this treasure trove of resources by downloading digital books from the Autism Behavior Services website at https://autismbehaviorservices.com/social-stories/ or by streaming our social-emotional learning resources on our YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3RchC4DzxLeq8qfsj7vftg For more information about Autism Behavior Services, Inc. and their offerings, visit www.autismbehaviorservices.com or contact us at (855) 581-0100.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. specializes in providing world class treatment and support for individuals diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and related conditions through Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) . With a mission to make a difference, ABSI offers a range of resources designed to educate and empower families and professionals globally.

