Temporary changes coming to I-5 in DuPont

DUPONT – If the weather cooperates, the project making upgrades to Interstate 5 through DuPont and Joint Base Lewis-McChord will enter into a new phase of construction.

During the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 23, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will shift northbound lanes of I-5 between Mounts Road and 41st Division Drive near JBLM’s main gate.

People can expect night lane closures as early at 7 p.m. between Center Drive and 41st Division Drive.

Crews will also close I-5 ramps to and from Center Drive, Steilacoom-DuPont Road and 41st Division Drive. There will be no more than two consecutive ramps closed at a time. A signed detour will direct travelers to the next nearest ramp.

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 4:30 a.m. the following day.

On Thursday morning, Oct. 24, travelers will notice northbound lanes adjusted from their current location between Center Drive and the existing HOV lanes at JBLM.

People are encouraged to watch for temporary changes to the roadway.

Keeping the highway open during major construction

Crews are creating a new work zone in the I-5 median. The new work zone allows crews to:

Build new northbound and southbound I-5 HOV lanes.

Advance work on the new I-5 bridge over Pendleton Avenue.

Continue work on the new half diverging diamond interchange at I-5 and Steilacoom-DuPont Road and a new roundabout.

The project is scheduled to be complete late fall 2026. Additional information is available via WSDOT’s online open house.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they're there for everyone’s safety.

Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep everyone safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing traffic and to fellow travelers.

Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for WSDOT email updates about this project.