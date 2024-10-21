PRISM MarketView Joins ThinkEquity Conference as Official Media Sponsor

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView is proud to announce its role as the official media sponsor for the upcoming ThinkEquity Conference, a premier event bringing together investors, innovators and industry leaders. The conference will be held at the Mandarin Oriental New York on Oct. 30, offering an exceptional platform for companies and investors to connect, collaborate and explore emerging opportunities.

The ThinkEquity Conference is hosted by ThinkEquity, a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, mergers and acquisitions, and restructurings. Attendees can look forward to hearing from a wide range of companies in high-growth sectors, participating in in-depth discussions and scheduling personalized meetings that foster valuable connections.

Kerry Corbit, Editor in Chief of PRISM MarketView commented, “With its focus on AI and Big data, biotechnology and EV infrastructure, The ThinkEquity Conference is an ideal fit for both PRISM MarketView and the investors who turn to our site for the latest financial news. We look forward to engaging with innovators and leaders in private equity, institutional investments and the industries of tomorrow.”

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link

About PRISM MarketView

Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small-cap stocks in rapidly growing industries. With a focus on cutting-edge sectors such as biotech, clean energy, next-generation technology and medical devices, PRISM MarketView delivers real-time financial market news, advanced investor tools and a vibrant community for investors. At the core of PRISM’s offerings are proprietary indexes, which provide unparalleled insights into emerging sectors, helping investors make informed decisions in dynamic markets. Visit prismmarketview.com and follow us on X.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect.

Contact:

PRISM MarketView

info@prismmarketview.com

646-863-6341

Legal Disclaimer:

